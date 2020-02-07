Lottery winner, February 7, 2020

Winner Mildred Semones and Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty at a check presentation at the Bristol, Virginia Kroger Friday morning 

Bristol, Va. — A Bristol woman was awarded a $1 million check from the Virginia Lottery Friday morning after winning big in the Jan. 29 Powerball drawing.

Mildred Semones, 87, had a ticket with the first five winning numbers of the Jan. 29 drawing. Although she was just one number short of winning the grand $396 million Powerball jackpot, she still took home the second-place $1 million prize.

“I checked it about three times or four, to make sure I had checked it right,” she said at the prize presentation held at the Bristol, Virginia Kroger where she purchased her ticket last month.

She said she has played the lottery over the years, but never expected to win $1 million.

Lottery officials also presented a $10,000 check to the Kroger store for selling the winning ticket.

Semones wasn’t the first person to recently win a $1 million Powerball prize in the Mountain Empire region — a Gate City man claimed a $1 million prize in the Nov. 2 Powerball drawing, according to a news release.

