Bristol, Va. — A Bristol woman was awarded a $1 million check from the Virginia Lottery Friday morning after winning big in the Jan. 29 Powerball drawing.
Mildred Semones, 87, had a ticket with the first five winning numbers of the Jan. 29 drawing. Although she was just one number short of winning the grand $396 million Powerball jackpot, she still took home the second-place $1 million prize.
“I checked it about three times or four, to make sure I had checked it right,” she said at the prize presentation held at the Bristol, Virginia Kroger where she purchased her ticket last month.
She said she has played the lottery over the years, but never expected to win $1 million.
Lottery officials also presented a $10,000 check to the Kroger store for selling the winning ticket.
Semones wasn’t the first person to recently win a $1 million Powerball prize in the Mountain Empire region — a Gate City man claimed a $1 million prize in the Nov. 2 Powerball drawing, according to a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.