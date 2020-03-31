BRISTOL, Va. — Details on how city teachers intend to deliver online instruction to students in less than two weeks dominated Tuesday’s Bristol Virginia School Board meeting.
With schools closed statewide by gubernatorial edict due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city teachers and staff are finalizing plans to provide online instruction beginning April 13 for the final weeks of the academic year. Board members praised the staff for creating and then revising plans to provide academic instruction.
“I believe Bristol Virginia does more than any other [school] division in the commonwealth, and I believe that’s made us better prepared to deal with this current situation,” board member Randy Alvis said. “We’ve already got programs to feed our kids; we have relationships within the community to make this happen.”
All students have or will receive a laptop computer or other device to log on for instruction, and homes without internet access will receive Wi-Fi hot spots so children can access classes daily, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board.
“On March 13, we were rounding third [base] and heading for home,” Perrigan said. “We were almost ready for SOL [Standards of Learning exams] review. The VDOE [Virginia Department of Education] guidance said all we have to do for students to get their credit is to give instruction on the essential skills that had not been covered by March 13. The essential skills are basically done when they finish SOL testing … so there’s not a whole lot of new material.”
There will be no standardized testing this year, and the state directed localities to award students the grade they’d achieved by March 13 when schools are closed.
Providing the instruction now means students won’t have to attend classes to get this material during the summer — or when, and if, classes resume in August, Perrigan said.
To aid in online learning, a group of people from Northern Virginia is donating 20 laptop computers, prepaid internet cards and 20 hot spots for students who don’t have that equipment, Perrigan told the board.
“These people contacted the governor’s office and said they wanted to help a rural school system deal with this crisis, and someone in the governor’s office mentioned Bristol,” Perrigan said. “It’s miraculous what has happened in a couple of weeks.”
The school system is acquiring other technology to meet the needs of about 78 remaining students.
In addition, the division has provided about 12,300 meals for students since schools were closed last month, Perrigan said.
Retiring board member Ronald Cameron said he was “so proud” of the efforts of everyone involved in responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic.
“School is not over,” board member Tyrone Foster said. “We need to get the word out to all our families that this isn’t vacation.”
Teachers and administrators have remained in regular communication with students and families, Perrigan said.
In other matters, board members expressed sympathy for the high school seniors whose final semester has been impacted by unprecedented circumstances caused by the worldwide health crisis.
In response to questions, Perrigan said school officials are trying to devise ways to reschedule events like awards ceremonies, prom and graduation, which was set for May 22. Nothing, Perrigan said, can occur before June 10, unless the governor amends his stay-at-home directive to allow groups of more than 10 people to assemble.
In other matters, the board gave temporary authority to the superintendent to hire new employees and make certain other decisions in consultation with board members but without formal board approval between now and May 4, which is the next regularly scheduled board meeting.
The board also approved spending $109,000 for the construction of security vestibules at Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee elementary schools. Vestibule construction at Highland View Elementary is nearly complete after the design had to be modified.
