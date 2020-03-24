BRISTOL, Va. — Despite schools being closed, city educators are working to resume instruction next month under new state guidelines.
On Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam directed all public and private schools to close for the remainder of this academic year. The Department of Education then provided guidelines to schools for dealing with the disruption in teaching, addressing how current seniors could graduate and instructing all other grade levels.
“The governor and I agree that every student who was on a trajectory toward earning a diploma should be able to graduate on time and move on to the next stage of his or her life,” state Superintendent James Lane said in a written statement.
School divisions received specific guidance to enable seniors to graduate on time.
“[For] seniors making progress towards graduation, there will be a lot of waivers,” city Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Tuesday. “As long as seniors were making progress, they’ll be able to graduate on time. We have some seniors not making progress, and we will work with them individually. We don’t want any student not [to] have the opportunity to graduate if they’re interested in graduating.”
For the remainder of grade levels, divisions were presented four basic options for instruction: 1) using distance/remote, face-to-face or blended learning with learning modules for the rest of the year (so long as all students have equitable access); 2) offering instruction during the summer; 3) extending the 2019-2020 calendar or adjusting the 2020-2021 calendar to allow for instruction of core content not yet covered; or 4) incorporating learning modules into an extension of the 2019-2020 school year or the existing 2020-2021 schedule.
Perrigan said the city has chosen the first option and intends to press forward, with instruction resuming next month.
“Most of the curriculum we’re required to cover has already been covered, so we can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Perrigan said. “We’re going to get together later this week, review where we are in our pacing guides and determine what essential skills are required for advancement to the next level — whether that be grade or course. I think we’re really close to being able to do that.”
The vast majority of city students already have a laptop computer, and steps are being taken to provide access to everyone else.
“One of the beauties of being a small school division: We have personal relationships and a small area to provide to,” Perrigan said. “We are pretty well covered for students with access to a device and/or internet. We’ve distributed laptops to second through fifth graders who need them. We’re purchasing personal [Wi-Fi] hot spots that we will provide the families and hot spots on some of our buses, and we will put those in high-density neighborhoods where families don’t have access.”
They hope to resume in mid-April and conclude the work by May 22, the date originally scheduled as the last day of school.
“That would give us six weeks to get these resources delivered, have students acquire the essential skills, assess those skills and provide feedback to families,” Perrigan said. “I think it will be very manageable, but it is going to take great cooperation between the schools and families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.