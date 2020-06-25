BRISTOL, Va. — City school leaders intend to have a discussion next month regarding two elementary schools carrying the names of Confederate generals.
No one has contacted the division regarding the names of Stonewall Jackson Elementary or Washington-Lee Elementary — named in part for Gen. Robert E. Lee — but the School Board wants to lead that discussion, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Thursday.
“Our board likes to be in front of things and proactive,” Perrigan said. “There is no plan to change names. There is a plan to start discussion about how we name our buildings.”
The board is scheduled to meet July 6.
A debate is raging across the state and nation regarding race relations and racial equality, including efforts to remove statues of leaders of the Confederacy, including the Gen. Lee statue in downtown Richmond.
“Our board just wants to lead a conversation. How we name our schools and things of that nature certainly need a lot of community input,” he said. “I’ve had zero community input about it either way. I’ve not had folks calling to say it’s a travesty those schools still have those names, and I’ve not had anybody call and say we love those names, we ought to keep them.”
Stonewall Jackson Elementary opened in 1948 and has always carried that name, school records show. At that time, the city had schools named for other historic figures from Virginia, including Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Robert E. Lee, historian Tim Buchanan told the Herald Courier in 2018.
“Bristol public schools mirrored Virginia and Confederate history, while schools in Kingsport and Johnson City were Tennessee and Union history,” Buchanan said in 2018.
Washington-Lee opened in 1968 after its two predecessor schools were closed.
Both Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee were previously scheduled for closure as part of a consolidation plan, but the fate of a proposed new elementary school is currently uncertain.
“As we got closer and closer to getting a new elementary school approved, I think informally folks thought those schools would be closing,” Perrigan said. “Depending on how the economy recovers, that’s not in the very near future.”
