BHC 02162020 Pedestrian Safety 07 (copy)

The Bristol Virginia Police Department unveiled new policies in relation to COIVD-19 pandemic.

 David Crigger/BHC

BRISTOL, Va. -- The Bristol Virginia Police Department is implementing new policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dispatchers will begin asking callers for information regarding travel out of the United States or any sickness or exposure at the location of the call for service, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. 

Officers will also be taking extra precautions including not entering private residences unless necessary and practicing social distancing.

The department is encouraging residents who have traffic or criminal violations to call the court or check their websites for schedule changes as all court dates are being postponed until a future time. Notices will also be sent from the courts. 

The BVPD office lobby is closed to visitors during this time. If you need to speak with an officer or investigator you are encouraged to use the red phone on the wall as you enter the first set of doors. A receptionist or call taker will answer and direct you to who you need. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments