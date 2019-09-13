BRISTOL, Va. — Despite overwhelming public opposition, the Bristol Virginia planning staff Friday recommended approval of a zoning change that would allow a controversial RV park to be built near an established residential neighborhood.
The staff recommendation appeared at the end of a 15-page report attached to the Planning Commission’s agenda for its Monday meeting. The request to rezone about 19 hillside acres from R-1A residential to B-3 general business comes from Long Crescent LLC, which is comprised of the family of Councilman Kevin Wingard. Wingard has said he isn’t part of the project, and he abstained from voting when the Planning Commission developed regulations for RV parks earlier this summer.
Monday’s meeting comes on the heels of an emotionally charged public hearing Tuesday, when more than 20 residents expressed universal opposition to the plan.
“Easy access and proximity to Interstate 81 and visibility from the highway are features that make the subject property appropriate for commercial development,” according to the city report. “The 19-acre tract is large enough to accommodate a commercial business or even multiple businesses.”
The staff recommendation notes the land is vacant and has been for years, that commercial development is consistent with the 2017 comprehensive plan and that most types of businesses allowed under B-3 would want to locate on a road with a higher traffic count.
Earlier this summer, the Planning Commission developed the zoning code section to allow RV parks and campgrounds in the city. It was subsequently approved by City Council.
The commission cannot approve the plan. It can deliver a favorable or unfavorable recommendation to City Council — which makes the ultimate decision. Or it can forward the request to council with no recommendation.
Opponents claim an RV park on that site would diminish property values, negatively impact the safety and character of their neighborhood, pose serious traffic safety issues on both Long Crescent Road and at its intersection with Lee Highway and that the highest, best use of the site would be more residential housing.
Those residents also argued that — if applied — the B-3 zoning would permit a wide range of other types of businesses to operate there, should the proposed RV park fail. Those include banks, restaurants, car washes, auto sales, hotels, public buildings, private clubs, all forms of retail, clinics, churches, funeral homes or tattoo parlors.
“Public outcry is not a factor the Planning Commission or the City Council has to consider. That doesn’t mean they can’t consider it, but under the city code, there are certain factors that have to be considered,” City Manager Randy Eads said, adding. “I’m very understanding of the concerns of citizens who own property and are opposed to this.”
The city code specifies “matters to be considered” in drawing and applying zoning ordinances and districts. Those include “existing use and character of property, the comprehensive plan, the suitability of property for various uses, the trends of growth or change, the current and future requirements of the community as to land for various purposes as determined by population and economic studies and other studies, the transportation requirements of the community, the requirements for airports, housing, schools, parks, playgrounds, recreation areas and other public services, the conservation of natural resources, the preservation of flood plains, the protection of life and property from impounding structure failures, the preservation of agricultural and forest land, the conservation of properties and their values and the encouragement of the most appropriate use of land throughout the locality.”
The Planning Commission meeting begins at noon Monday at City Hall.
