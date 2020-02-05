BRISTOL, Va. — The city school division anticipates a significant increase in state funding for the upcoming fiscal year and hopes to dedicate most of those funds to increasing teacher pay.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan briefed the city School Board Monday about expected elevated funding — primarily through the at-risk, add-on program. The division anticipates a more than $872,000 increase in state funding for fiscal 2020-21 based on average daily enrollment of just over 2,100 students, Perrigan said.
At-risk, add-on funding is extra money directed to school divisions with high populations of students whose families live at or below the federal poverty level. Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed biennial budget anticipates the city receiving an additional $511,000. However, the General Assembly hasn’t finished its work with the state spending plan.
A mandated increase in Virginia Retirement System contributions is expected to consume more than $118,000 of the new funding, leaving a balance of about $750,000.
“If we do just a step increase [for teachers] and raise everybody one step, that would cost $176,000. Then if we add a 1% raise to that step increase, there is another $200,000,” Perrigan told the board. “I’m going to recommend that, in addition to the step plus 1% that we add a 50 cents-on-the-hour increase for all of our hourly employees. That would cost $109,000 to do that.”
At-risk funds can be used to increase the number of school counselors, fund remediation or dropout prevention programs for students struggling academically, create individualized instruction or increase teacher salaries to competitive levels.
Board members offered no objection to the pay plan, and teacher representatives told the board they appreciate the effort.
“The governor’s budget includes a 3% increase for teachers next year [fiscal 2021-22]. If that does hold true, most of the increase from the state next year would have to go toward that line item. We have an opportunity now to take care of our support staff with the hope that — if a raise is not put in the budget for teachers in the first year of the biennium — we know it’s recommended a 3% raise in the second year.”
The proposed budget also includes hiring an instructor for the new nursing aide programs and potentially adding a second administrator at Van Pelt Elementary, the division’s largest elementary school.
The board is expected to complete work on its spending plan and submit it to the city next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.