BRISTOL, Va. — In response to public calls for implementing “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status in Bristol, Virginia, City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution Monday that never mentions the Second Amendment.
Boards of localities across the state are approving such actions at a rapid pace, primarily in response to the likelihood that more restrictive gun laws could emerge from the upcoming session of the Virginia General Assembly. The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam failed to gain support for a number of gun-control measures last session and during a special called summer session. With the Democratic Party now holding majorities in both the state Senate and House, more than a dozen pieces of gun-related legislation have already been prefiled for the upcoming session that begins in January.
The city’s resolution expresses support for the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights and the Constitution of Virginia and “sends a clear message to our legislators and all elected officials that we respect our citizens rights, whether those rights are explicitly stated in either constitution or derived from decisions of the court process.”
However, it points out the council has “no judicial authority” and such matters are the responsibility of law enforcement, the commonwealth’s attorney and the court system.
It further “urges our delegates, senators and the governor to oppose the passage of any state laws that infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens of the Commonwealth and rights derived from the Constitution of the U.S. and Constitution of Virginia.”
Through the document, City Council “expresses its intent to uphold all the rights of law-abiding citizens of the city” and “opposes any infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens.”
“As it’s worded and as it will be presented on Monday night, I anticipate supporting it, and I anticipate a majority of City Council will support it as well,” Mayor Neal Osborne said Friday.
The called meeting begins at 6 p.m., and a large crowd is expected. Four residents spoke in favor of the council supporting a sanctuary resolution at the Nov. 26 meeting.
“I think it’s important that the resolution does point out this doesn’t carry any legal authority. Virginia is a Dillon Rule state [local governments are limited to the powers expressly granted to them by the state] so we [city] are limited in what localities can actually do, but this does send a message that we do support the constitutional rights of the citizens of Bristol, and we’d like to see the General Assembly respect that,” Osborne said.
By contrast, a resolution approved by the Washington County Board of Supervisors declares “that public funds would not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights” and that the Board of Supervisors would “oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms through such legal means as may be expedient, including without limitation court action.” It was approved 7-0.
Eads, who also serves as the city attorney, said all such resolutions are symbolic.
“Any resolution these localities have passed has no legal affect whatsoever, in my opinion,” he said.
