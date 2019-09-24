BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council wasted no time Tuesday in voting 4-0, with one abstention, to deny a controversial rezoning request.
The council acted, without discussion, to reject the request from Long Crescent LLC to rezone 19 acres on Long Crescent Road. The firm, which includes members of Councilman Kevin Wingard’s immediate family, purchased the hillside site last year with plans to develop an RV park and campground. Wingard again abstained from discussing or voting on the measure.
The request was to rezone the undeveloped site from R-1A residential to B-3 intermediate business. The property faces Interstate 81 just west of Exit 5, but the back portion of the site abuts a large residential neighborhood.
“I feel like there had been a lot of discussion, both in the community and among ourselves previously, so I didn’t feel like there was a lot that had to be rehashed again,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “We all know the facts about it, and we all know the opposition, so there wasn’t a lot that hadn’t been said already.”
Osborne opposed the plan but hopes Long Crescent LLC can “find another use” for the site.
A large contingent of adjacent property owners again packed the council chambers, just as they did two weeks ago for a public hearing and last week for the Planning Commission meeting. Last Monday, the commission rejected a staff recommendation supporting the plan and recommended the council deny the request.
Vice Mayor Bill Hartley made the motion to deny, citing the Planning Commission’s recommendation and the “preponderance of comments” from residents. It was seconded by Councilman Kevin Mumpower.
Prior to the vote, resident and retired Judge Larry Kirksey presented the council with a petition containing more than 300 signatures of residents opposed to the plan and citing 10 reasons for their opposition.
Attorney Ken Hale, who represented nine property owners, also reiterated their opposition. Afterward, he expressed support for the vote.
“Obviously, we’re pleased with the results. The Planning Commission considered and made a recommendation. The City Council considered and made a vote, and we’re pleased with the results,” Hale said.
Property owner Loretta Trayer, whose home overlooks the site, said she was “very happy.”
“I’m happy for Loretta Trayer, I’m happy for the Long Crescent community, and I’m especially happy for the city of Bristol, Virginia. An RV park we did not need,” she said.
Rachel Gibson, of Long Crescent LLC, said she wasn’t surprised by the results.
“There was a little hope, but I knew there wasn’t much,” Gibson said following the vote. “I think there was a huge disconnect between residents and what our plan was. Because they did not know what was happening, I think they assumed the worst in every possible situation that could happen.”
Gibson expressed disappointment with the council’s decision.
“As far as council’s action, I was hoping for a better take from them, but this council halted a new, noncompeting, 100% privately and locally funded business from developing, yet gives tax incentives to out-of-town, corporately owned pizza joints. It appears this City Council certainly does decide winners and losers,” Gibson said.
In other action, the council voted 4-1 to formally transfer to BVU Authority about 25 deeds for sites including electric substations, water towers, utility infrastructure and property easements for water, sewer and electricity service.
The action was requested as part of a renegotiation of an arrangement between BVU, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Ingenco — a firm that converts landfill gas to electricity at the city landfill — and the city. Ingenco sells that power to TVA.
“This has come up as part of the contractual negotiations between TVA, Ingenco and BVU,” City Manager Randy Eads told the council. “BVU is requesting these properties be transferred into their name. If they’re not transferred, we’re unsure if BVU will move forward with helping complete this four-party transaction. Ingenco would like these properties transferred so they can consummate their deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority by Sept. 30.”
Eads said he “believes” all the properties in question had previously transferred to BVU on July 1, 2010, but this action leaves no doubt.
“By virtue of council granting me authority to sign these deeds and based upon the state law, this whole [renegotiation] transaction should be completed by Sept. 30,” Eads said.
