BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders gave final approval Tuesday to a $51.8 million general fund budget that eliminates salaries of some city workers, but they intend to make supplemental appropriations next week to retain seven of them.
The Bristol Virginia City Council voted 4-1 to give final approval to the spending plan, impacted by about $2 million in forecast tax losses due to COVID-19 and related restrictions.
Mayor Neal Osborne announced the council intends to pull funds from two sources to retain the positions for at least the first half of fiscal 2020-21, which begins July 1.
“We have several jobs that were on the chopping block, including public safety, economic development, code compliance, parks and rec, senior center. That’s a big concern to me, and you’ve [council] heard from a whole lot of people,” Osborne said. “What we want to see on July 1 is to come back and have a supplemental appropriation.”
The council is scheduled to meet July 1 to conduct its annual reorganizational meeting, and that item is to be added to the agenda.
The current plan is to use $101,777 in federal CARES Act funding to fund the salaries and benefits of three positions — one police officer, one firefighter and the director of economic development, Osborne said.
To qualify for CARES funding, those job descriptions will have to be redefined so employees deal primarily with impacts of the public health pandemic.
The city has received $1.4 million in the first round of federal funding, but it expires Dec. 30, meaning the positions may be eliminated after that, or the council could make another appropriation from another fund to retain them until next June, City Manager Randy Eads said after the meeting.
A city committee is expected to recommend how to spend the CARES Act funds next month.
In addition, the council intends to access $115,434 from its unassigned fund balance account to pay the salaries and benefits of four more employees who work in purchasing, parks and recreation and code compliance. Those positions would not be restricted to working on COVID-19 issues.
“If we continue to see our revenue line increase like I believe we will … we will go back to funding them [positions] in the normal manner with a supplemental appropriation. That’s what we would like to see happen,” the mayor said.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower disagreed, urging them to use money in the city’s emergency fund instead of the unassigned fund balance, which he termed the city’s “savings account.”
Councilman Kevin Wingard said he supports the budget, given the economic challenges the city is facing, but railed against the proposed appropriations.
“When you come back on July 1, I’m not going to be voting to pull money from anywhere to save jobs that are being recommended to be cut,” Wingard said. “For these police and fire jobs, to say they’re for public safety, that is not a correct statement because their job descriptions will be rewritten. They will not be able to do anything that is not COVID-19 related. We are going to be pulling money out of accounts we have worked hard to build and made sacrifices. I will not support that.”
Councilman Anthony Farnum said he is “optimistic” that the city’s economy would improve over the next six months and that tax revenues would return to more normal levels.
“We all have a desire to keep these people in their jobs so it won’t impact city services,” Vice Mayor Bill Hartley said. “There’s still a lot in this budget I don’t necessarily like, but it gives us flexibility.”
