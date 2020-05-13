BRISTOL, Va. — Four men are seeking two available seats on the Bristol Virginia City Council in Tuesday’s election.
Incumbents Anthony Farnum and Kevin Mumpower are seeking reelection and are opposed by challengers Michael Pollard and Ric Watts. The first part of the Herald Courier’s question and answer segment appeared in Wednesday’s edition.
In this installment, all four were asked their thoughts about the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Casino and Resort and the controversial proposed elementary school adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary.
1. How do you view the potential of a Bristol casino?
Farnum: “I strongly support this project. We’ve all heard about the proposed Hard Rock Casino at the former Bristol Mall property. This project will bring in new jobs, new growth, and new tax revenue to the city of Bristol Virginia.
“The jobs and the growth will happen a couple of different ways. There will be jobs and growth at the Hard Rock itself, but there will also be new jobs and new growth in many other areas of our city, including downtown. This influx of tourism to Bristol will help our small businesses, our local restaurants. This will help keep our hotel rooms full and I believe this will be needed to make a final push to bring Amtrak passenger rail service through Bristol.
“One of the reasons I’m running is because I want to be there to make sure any additional tax revenue is used responsibly. We need to divide this money into 3 different categories: Paying down debt; building up more savings and investing in our critical needs [police officers, firefighters, schools].
“This is a project Bristol needs to not only survive, but thrive.”
Mumpower: “I am confident that the Jim McGlothlin group at United Company will ensure the project is ‘first class’ and ‘family centered.’ They have completed golf resort projects that are world class with top tier amenities, which I expect will follow their ‘first class’ tradition for this project. They picked a great ‘world class’ resort partner in Hard Rock Casinos. Hard Rock Resorts currently deliver and manage ‘first class’ properties. With that said, the visitor draw will be tremendous, since the property will be a ‘destination’ providing corporate clients with a great place for conventions, music stars a great place for concerts and families a great place to vacation with excellent shopping and eating establishments.
“We will see restaurants within the property that we have never been able to experience in Bristol. I also expect the Hard Rock Resort & Casino will help the city develop surrounding properties, drawing more interest for new hotels and restaurants. The potential is significant, and my expectation for new tax revenues to be greater than $15 million when it is all said and done.”
Pollard: “I have used the analogy of blackberries — beautiful, juicy, delicious blackberries. The problem is that with the blackberries come thorns; large, razor-sharp thorns.
“The primary investors assure us that they are going to plant low-thorn varieties. The problem is that the vines are annuals — they have to be replanted regularly. If allowed to grow wild, they will grow more thorns than berries — and may even turn poisonous — so they use cultivated versions that have to be replaced. And we don’t know who is going to be replanting them in 5, 10, 20 years. More than that, these vines have to be fertilized, and they are best fertilized by the blood of those who get stuck — if nobody gets stuck, they won’t last very long, and they certainly won’t have many berries.
“My intent is to clip the thorns I find, warn about thorns I see, encourage truly thorn-free varieties, and hopefully harvest enough berries for a nice cobbler before the berry vines get overgrown with weeds. And maybe we’ll get some nice honeysuckle vines that smell nice, that feed honeybees — and that have no thorns. But I don’t own the vines or the vineyard, I can only encourage those who do, and I can help when allowed. Next, we will see if the people of the city want to allow the blackberries or not.”
Watts: “I support the project and think it brings opportunities for the city. It is, however, only a good start and will not fix the cities problems on its own. As a city, we have to leverage the influx of new people and new revenues into covering our debt obligations and beginning the process of fixing infrastructure issues in the city. This is not the time to relax fiscal responsibility. A strict schedule should be set up for all new revenues derived from the resort which would put 50% into an interest-bearing account until we have three years of bond payments. Of the remaining, we need to invest in our police and fire departments so we can ensure we maintain standards for safety with growth, fund capital improvement projects and invest in tourism to bring new people to the area. Once the bond payment account is funded we can begin the process of rolling back excessive taxes for our citizens.”
2. What is your position on the proposed new elementary school next to Van Pelt?
Farnum: “In my opinion, we need to build a new elementary school in the city of Bristol. Some of our current buildings are not handicap accessible and they contain radon gas, lead based paint, and asbestos. The questions of where to build and when to build remain to be answered.
“It seemed as though a lot of people [teachers and parents both] supported the plan of having two elementary schools [two different K-5 buildings] in our city — the current Van Pelt building now and the second school being built at a neutral site somewhere centrally located in the city. I would support that project.
“We need to make sure first and foremost that we have the safest, most secure school buildings in the state. We need to make sure we can show off our schools as 21st century learning centers to new residents moving into the area. We need to make sure our children thrive here in their learning environment that we can provide for them.”
Mumpower: “I do not support a new consolidated elementary school at Van Pelt. I do support new neighborhood schools in the Highland View and/or Washington-Lee area. A school we can pay a significant down payment amount on with cash [approximately $5 million].
“Teachers teach kids not buildings,” so the project cannot reduce our teaching staff just to pay for the project. So again, I do not support the new consolidated elementary school for several reasons:
(1) It was to be financed; [$18 million principal over 30 years, with approximately $17 million in interest charges for a total of $35 million] = more debt cash flow burden for the city.
(2) Since the project added significant financial liability to our cash flows, it placed significant additional risk on our important credit rating.
(3) It was going to eliminate teaching positions to pay for the school.
(4) It was going to disenfranchise the poor neighborhoods by making their neighborhood less likely to improve because of the removal of their current school. Whereas, a new school would revitalize those neighborhoods.”
Pollard: “We need properly maintained schools. Several of our schools have gone without proper maintenance and mandated improvements for so long that it is no longer cost-effective to bring them up to standard. But there are three problems with the current proposal.
“We cannot afford a $39 million debt to build a $19 million school. The state says we can’t. And right now, the economy is a disaster, gutting our ability to pay for any such debt.
“This will close all the schools in the low-income areas of our city, making it harder for low-income parents to stay involved with their young children. Many of these families do not own their own vehicles. The city transit buses don’t run after hours. The schools say they will run extra buses to pick up parents, but while they may be able to do that for weekly sports events, I don’t see how they can do that for every parent-teacher meeting, for daily practices and so forth. It will hurt family relationships and it will hurt kids.
“We have no reasonable assurance that the new school will be properly maintained. As the superintendent is so quick to tell us, the proposal is for a “triple-net lease”. That means that the school system will be responsible for all maintenance, not the owner.
“So, what is the solution? We need smaller, more affordable schools in our communities. This was part of the arrangement when people moved in. That’s part of why people live in a city rather than in the county, where an hour-long bus ride may be the norm.
Watts: “I love the idea of a new school in concept but building it in the middle of the COVID-19 shutdown does not seem prudent. Before this disaster, building a school seemed like the best of several less than optimal solutions but with our reduced tax revenues, it would risk a severe reduction in staffing. Our teachers are the life blood of education and I would rather focus our resources on supporting them than a new building.
“I never supported the location selected due to transportation issues caused by the school being decentralized. I also have considerable concerns with the school board entering into a lease agreement on its own. That is an unprecedented move in Virginia. If we do enter into the purchase of a school the city needs to assume that cost directly to ensure we get the best possible rates.”
Editor’s note: The funding proposal for the school is a triple net lease for 30 years with the developer expected to spend $18.46 million to build and the board financing $37.6 million over the term, according to figures supplied Wednesday by the school division. The estimated $1.25 million annual payments would be made through the projected annual savings of closing three older, inefficient buildings, a reduction in staffing and shifting some state lottery funds. The Virginia attorney general opined in 2018 the debt would not be a legal obligation for the city nor count against the city’s bonded indebtedness but opponents argue the city would remain morally responsible for paying off the debt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.