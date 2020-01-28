BRISTOL, Va. — The city has met its obligations for revenue bonds from The Falls commercial center and expects to continue, city officials and its financial advisers said Tuesday.
The City Council met with advisers from Davenport and Co. during a 70-minute work session ahead of its regular meeting to discuss long-term city debt issues, including revenue bonds used to help construct The Falls. Sales tax revenues from The Falls anchor tenant, Cabela’s, were marked to go toward the bond debt, but Cabela’s sudden closing this month — in advance of moving operations across the state line to Bass Pro Shops at The Pinnacle shopping center — raised questions about how its exit would impact tax revenues used to make the bond payments.
Sales tax revenues from all The Falls phase one tenants — Cabela’s, Lowe’s, Zaxby’s and Sheetz — were contractually dedicated to pay off more than $33 million in revenue bonds issued in 2014. Two other planned phase one businesses canceled plans to locate there.
The city has a “moral” obligation to make sure investors receive returns on $6.355 million of Series A revenue bonds used for the shopping center, but there is no similar obligation for the $27.5 million of Series B revenue bonds, according to David Rose, of Davenport and Co., and Megan Gilliland, the city’s bond counsel with the Kaufman and Canoles law firm.
“The Series A bonds are debt obligations of the IDA [Industrial Development Authority], not of the city. The city has not guaranteed either series of 2014 bonds. It has dedicated certain sources of funds to the IDA to provide for the payment of the series 2014 bonds,” City Manager Randy Eads told the council. “The city’s obligation with respect to the 2014 bonds consists of collecting and appropriating to the IDA various sources of revenue — sales taxes and additional taxes with respect to the 2014 bonds — and determining on an annual basis whether to appropriate any general funds with respect to a deficit in debt service on 2014 Series A bonds.”
For the past two years, the city has provided $47,000 annually for administrative fees because sales tax revenue did not meet the more than $600,000 annual bond payment, Eads said. That annual payment is scheduled to decrease substantially in two years.
City CFO Tamrya Spradlin said the city is working to determine how much shortfall the Cabela’s closure might cause to tax collections used to repay the Series A bonds, and they expect to have that information next month.
The Series A bonds mature in 2033, and current businesses in phase one of The Falls have extinguished about $3.72 million of that $6.355 million.
The Series B bonds still have an outstanding principal amount of more than $27 million.
Responding to a question, Rose said the investors recognized and accepted that risk.
“These are sophisticated investors. They’re not like you and me,” Rose said. “They have to qualify, and, in this case, all are billion-dollar companies. They knew there was a risk, but they do this every day.”
Revenue bonds are not backed by the city’s general fund like general obligation bonds. The city borrowed more than $50 million in general obligation bonds for The Falls, but those were not addressed during the discussion.
After the meeting, Mayor Neal Osborne said the city is meeting its obligations.
“As far as the A bonds, I’m comfortable with it. We’re able to pay on them, and it is a moral obligation,” Osborne said. “We’re doing what we need to be doing. Hindsight is 20/20, and maybe we shouldn’t have had all those bonds — but here we are, and here’s how we’re dealing with it.”
In a related matter, the council agreed with a Rose recommendation to refinance $5.6 million of general obligation bond debt, which is expected to generate about $400,000 in savings due to lower interest rates. The council will also consider using up to $3 million in available extra reserves to pay off certain higher interest rate debt over the next three years.
Rose said some of that $3 million could be applied toward the revenue bonds.
“Its effectively freeing up and allowing you to have a way to help mitigate what could be a bigger number than just the administrative costs,” Rose said.
