Any extra money brought into Bristol, Virginia through new revenue could be used to increase pay for teachers, improve law enforcement and maintain roads, candidates for City Council and School board said Wednesday during a virtual forum.
The Bristol Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum via Zoom. The candidates spoke about how to use money, especially if a casino is approved by voters in November and opens in the city.
Two seats each are available on the School Board and City Council. Incumbent Tyrone Foster, Frank Goodpasture III, Jean Mulumba and Ginger Fleenor are seeking a spot on the School Board while current board member Ronald Cameron isn’t seeking reelection. Anthony Farnum, Michael Pollard, Ric Watts and Kevin Mumpower are running for City Council.
Chamber President and CEO Beth Rhinehart, who led the question-and-answer session, noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing recommendations, the organization decided to host this year’s candidate forum online.
The pandemic, which has impacted local businesses, government, schools and residents, was a topic of conversation during the forum. Several of the candidates thanked city workers for their continued efforts to deal with the virus’ impact.
School Board candidates spoke about budgets, capital improvement projects, working with City Council, teacher and staff pay and parent issues.
Fleenor, Foster, Goodpasture and Mulumba said teachers need better pay. Proper compensation for teachers is a priority, Mulumba said.
Fleenor agreed, saying “Any extra money needs to go to teachers.”
She added that teachers are the backbone of the school system and should be supported.
Foster said the system has to be able to not only hire teachers, but retain them. It’s paramount to properly pay teachers, he added.
Each of the candidates also answered a question about how board members should respond to parent concerns. If approached, Fleenor said the board member should assist the individual.
The other candidates said a board member’s job is to direct policy, not manage. They said they would recommend the person speak with the school principal or superintendent. If that does not work, the School Board could take up the issue, they said.
City Council candidates spoke about the proposed casino at the former Bristol Mall, tourism marketing, the city’s relationship with Bristol, Tennessee, and schools.
Each candidate talked about how the casino, if operated and managed properly, could benefit the city’s economy. Farnum said it would bring much-needed jobs to the city. Pollard said it’s important to follow the law and policy regarding a casino. Mumpower noted that residents will be able to vote in November on whether a casino can operate in Bristol.
Watts said he is running for council because the city needs someone who can see problems before they arise. Pollard said he has an eye for details and would review all issues thoroughly.
Farnum and Mumpower, who are currently on City Council, said they want to continue working to improve the city’s finances and deal with ongoing issues, such as those at the landfill.
All four candidates also spoke about the importance of working with the city of Bristol, Tennessee, noting that Bristol is one community. They also talked about the importance of tourism and marketing.
The candidates also said they would use taxpayer funds responsibly.
Candidates for both City Council and School Board talked about the need for more community involvement.
The election, originally scheduled on May 5, is now set for May 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.