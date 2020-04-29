Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SULLIVAN COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... UNICOI COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... JOHNSON COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... CARTER COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1230 AM EDT. * AT 1027 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT MAY CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... JOHNSON CITY, KINGSPORT, BRISTOL TN, BRISTOL VA, ELIZABETHTON, ABINGDON, ERWIN, LEBANON, MOUNTAIN CITY AND JONESBOROUGH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&