BRISTOL, Va. — Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus are prompting some changes in Virginia’s upcoming local elections.
More than 100 Virginia towns and 18 cities are poised to conduct elections May 5, and absentee voting begins Friday, but — with many local government buildings temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic — election officials are employing some unique strategies to serve voters.
The state Department of Elections has eased restrictions on absentee voting in the wake of Gov. Ralph Northam declaring a state of emergency. It features a “vote from home” promotion on its website because any registered voter concerned about exposure to coronavirus can receive an absentee ballot and bypass the polls on Election Day.
On Wednesday, a Northam spokesperson reinforced that message in a statement.
“We are continuing to encourage as many Virginians as possible [to] make their voices heard by voting absentee by mail,” according to the statement.
Public health concerns prompted five states — Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio — to reschedule presidential primary elections. On Tuesday, Ohio state health officials suspended its primary election hours before voting was to begin.
Asked by the Bristol Herald Courier if May elections might be postponed, it wasn’t ruled out.
“This is an extremely fluid and quickly changing situation, and the governor has not yet made a decision on potential postponement of the election,” Northam’s office said in the statement.
Bristol Virginia City Hall is temporarily closed until April 3, but city voters may use the drive-thru window to vote absentee for the city election. In Washington County, the government center has limited public access, but voters can use an alternate entrance. In both cases, registrars are urging people to vote absentee.
Voters may apply for an absentee ballot online at elections.virginia.gov/absentee or request an absentee ballot application be mailed to them from their local election office. Applications may be returned by mail, fax, email attachment or via the online citizens’ portal, city General Registrar Penny Limburg said.
The city’s general election ballot includes eight total candidates, four each for two available seats on the City Council and School Board.
Beginning Friday, the drive-thru window on the Scott Street side of City Hall will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Limburg said. A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person.
If someone applies for an absentee ballot in person, they can select a box marked “Reason 2A.” Someone applying online should select “my disability or illness,” Limburg said.
“If someone applies online, they will need to follow the prompts and select ‘I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls,’ then they will have the option to choose ‘my disability or illness’ as the reason,” Limburg said.
“Code 2A is generally reserved for disability or illness that would prevent you from coming to the polls on Election Day. Now, regardless of whether you are sick or concerned about getting sick, the state will allow anybody to use that reason to request a mail ballot,” she said.
The process is much the same in Washington County, according to county Director of Elections Derek Lyall.
“We are encouraging voters to request mail ballots if they wish so that they can vote from home and then return their ballots to us by mail. They can either submit a request online or we can mail an application to any voter if they are unable to submit an online request,” Lyall said.
The May 5 Abingdon election includes five candidates seeking two Town Council seats.
“Although the Washington County Government Center building is operating under a limited closure, our office will be open to the public beginning Friday for absentee voting and voter registration,” Lyall said. “Voters will be able to enter our office directly through an entrance at the rear of the building that is typically reserved for employees. While the door is generally locked, a doorbell has been added to allow voters to notify us that they need to enter. We will have numerous signs directing voters to the correct entrance and advising them to ring the doorbell.”
Local elections typically don’t attract a large number of absentee ballot requests, but, given present circumstances, this one may be different, Limburg said.
Virginia completed its presidential primary March 3, and state election officials haven’t issued any guidelines beyond the absentee change.
“We’ve been receiving updates from the state almost daily, mostly Centers for Disease Control advice and information from the governor. So far, there has been no mention of postponing the election, but things are evolving kind of quickly,” she said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
In a related issue, the city relies on a number of volunteer election workers — many of whom are age 60 or older. That age group is considered at greater risk for contracting the disease.
“We’re very concerned about their safety and the safety of citizens who come to the polls to vote. I’m hopeful we’ll have some more direction in the coming weeks,” Limburg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.