BRISTOL, Va. — Two sections of bleacher seating at Boyce Cox Field will remain closed for the immediate future, pending the results of an engineering study.
On Tuesday, Bristol, Virginia, officials closed the section behind home plate that is behind reserved seating and the section along the first-base side after the failure of one pre-cast concrete lintel — a horizontal structural support.
City Manager Randy Eads said the city hopes to get the study findings soon.
“A couple weeks ago, we had one of the concrete lintels break during the middle of a game so we immediately shut that section down. On Monday, we reviewed it with our structural engineers,” Eads said. “Preliminarily, they advised we needed to shut those first-base seats down and the seats behind home plate. We’re expecting to have the full report back within the next week to 10 days.”
Engineers looked at all seating, and only those two areas were of concern, Eads said.
The closure affects about 350 total seats, according to Mahlon Luttrell, president and general manager of Bristol Baseball Inc. The park seats about 2,200, including berm areas where fans can bring lawn chairs.
Eads suspects the failure is due to water freezing and expanding the concrete pieces over time.
“Obviously, we are going to fix it. It’s a matter of what will be the best solution for those stands,” Eads said. “Ideally, we can open it back up. It just depends on what that final report says we need to do as to whether it can be completed for this season.”
The Pirates have 20 remaining home games and their final regular season home game is scheduled Aug. 28.
Luttrell believes the closings have impacted attendance.
“I think it possibly has hurt the attendance a little bit,” Luttrell said. “Before this occurred, and earlier in the season, our attendance has been pretty good. I can’t swear to it but, coincidentally, it looks that way.”
The Pirates played before the smallest home crowd of the season on Thursday, Luttrell said, adding that people have called asking about the availability of seating.
“We’ve been trying to put people down in the reserved seats — especially people who come all the time — we’ll upgrade them and not charge them to accommodate them,” Luttrell said, adding that the closed areas historically are favorite seating for some fans.
“Would we be selling out every night? Probably not,” Luttrell said. “It did impact us on Merchant’s Night. The berm was very crowded because we did not have enough seating.”
Bristol has hosted professional baseball for 50 years, but the historic field and its future have been the subject of much speculation in recent years. Currently, it does not meet all the standards prescribed by Minor League Baseball for its rookie league facilities and leaders in Bristol, Tennessee, continue to explore the possibility of building a stadium there.
Voters recently elected Luttrell to the Bristol Tennessee City Council, and he was chosen vice mayor at a meeting this week.
A 2015 Bristol, Tennessee, study identified downtown, an area near Bristol Motor Speedway or near The Pinnacle at Interstate 81’s Exit 74 as the most likely Tennessee side sites. A new study would address potential costs and funding but a preliminary cost estimate was $16 million.
The city of Kingsport is currently studying the feasibility of building a new baseball stadium for its Mets franchise on city-owned land near its downtown. That facility is expected to cost at least $12 million.
Eads acknowledged that Boyce Cox Field needs improvement.
“We all know upgrades probably need to be made at that facility,” Eads said. “Unfortunately, it’s been neglected for some years. We look forward to fixing the stadium so the [Virginia High] Bearcats and the Bristol Pirates can continue to use it for an extended period of time.”