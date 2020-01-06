ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia man pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to methamphetamine and firearms-related charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
David Benjamin Shaffer, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, the release states.
On Sept. 18, 2019, officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Abingdon Police Department conducted a traffic stop and executed a search warrant on a vehicle operated by Shaffer, according to the release. Authorities say they about 70 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded .40 caliber handgun in Shaffer’s waistband.
Shaffer later admitted in an interview with DEA agents to being involved with distributing methamphetamine, the release states.
The court is set to sentence Shaffer on March 24.
He faces a 10-year mandatory minimum term of imprisonment and up to life in prison and/or $8.25 million in fines, the release states.
