ABINGDON, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia man pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to a series of charges related to the distribution and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

Jonathan Neal Sexton, 33, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, the release states.

He faces 10 to 15 years in prison and will be sentenced on Sept. 14.

Authorities said that between February and May of this year, Sexton used the messaging service KIK to correspond with and send lewd photos to an undercover FBI employee, who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat child exploitation and abuse, the release states.

