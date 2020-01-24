BRISTOL, Va. — The halls of Bristol, Virginia’s Stonewall Jackson Elementary School were quiet Friday morning as four custodians sanitized the school from top to bottom.

Wearing white face masks, they moved from room to room, wiping down every surface with hospital-grade disinfectant and then setting off a fogger to kill any lingering germs.

The extensive cleaning came after a quarter of the school’s 265 students stayed home on Thursday, mostly due to various colds and illnesses.

With above-average absence rates for students and staff at all the city’s schools and a shortage of substitute teachers, schools were closed Friday for a deep cleaning of all facilities. Superintendent Keith Perrigan said closing schools was also an effort to slow the spread of germs.

“High-touch areas and all the classrooms, all the restrooms, all the water fountains — anything that gets potentially touched throughout the day — everything is getting wiped down,” said Josh Laughlin, the school district’s custodial foreman.

Laughlin worked with the team at Stonewall Jackson on Friday morning, although crews were also active across the district’s other schools.

Custodial staff already uses hospital-grade disinfectants on a daily basis, but crews stepped up their efforts Friday with more heavy-duty sanitizers, including a concentrate-based solution spray, he said.

Laughlin expected most of the cleaning to be completed Friday but said it was possible some of the efforts could extend into the weekend at Virginia High School. The district has approved overtime in case it’s needed.

A number of illnesses have recently been reported across the school district, including flu, strep and common colds, Perrigan said after he announced Friday’s closure.

