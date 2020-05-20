BRISTOL, Va. — A resident at Woodlands Apartments in Bristol, Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a notice posted around the apartment complex earlier this week.
The notice to residents — dated May 18 and taped to stairwells in the 136-unit community located off Second Street — states that the person who tested positive is adhering to guidance from local health officials, “including observing an isolation period.”
Dalcor Management — which oversees the property — and its contracted service providers will not release identifying information about the resident, the document states.
“We are urging all residents to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and state and local officials on following precautionary measures, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and self-quarantine,” the notice reads.
“Our staff is giving great attention to cleaning frequently touched building components such as handrails, door handles, mail boxes, etc.”
Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District — which includes Bristol and a number of other Southwest Virginia localities — said that local officials couldn’t provide more detailed information about cases beyond what’s available on the state health department’s website.
As of Wednesday, Bristol has had three confirmed cases and neighboring Washington County has seen 50, according to the Virginia Department of Health. No deaths have been reported in Bristol, but four have been documented in Washington County.
Asked about whether the local health district has provided guidance to apartment complexes in the region for what to do if a resident tests positive for the virus, Forbes Hubbard said in an email that they have had discussions with apartment and group housing communities about best practices for preventing the spread of the virus and responding to it.
“It’s a great idea for everyone (property managers, residents, and individuals) to regularly clean and disinfect high touch surfaces, stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering in public, practice social distancing, wash hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching their face and of course stay home if they are sick,” she said.
When the health department becomes aware of a positive case, Forbes Hubbard said it provides information to the person about next steps, like isolation, cleaning and disinfecting.
The department is also involved with contract tracing, which starts with collecting information about people who may have had close contact with the infected individual.
“MRHD staff then call the case contacts and let them know they’ve been around someone (we don’t say who) who is positive for COVID-19,” Forbes Hubbard said. “MRHD staff will give them information about quarantine, symptoms, when to seek testing or medical attention, etc.”
People who are concerned that they may have been exposed to the virus can contact their local health department to set up a testing appointment. The Mount Rogers Health District offers COVID-19 testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Reached by phone Wednesday, the site manager for Woodlands Apartments said she couldn’t provide further comment without permission from Dalcor Management
A subsequent email inquiry from the Bristol Herald Courier was not returned.
