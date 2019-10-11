SCOTT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Scott County that killed a Bristol, Tennessee woman and seriously injured a male passenger, according to a news release issued Friday.
The crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 3 on Route 58. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west lost control and struck a tree head on after running off the left side of the highway, the release stated.
Police identified the driver as Angela M. Little, 47, of Bristol, Tennessee and said she died at the scene. Authorities transported a male passenger to the Bristol Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. Neither person in the car was wearing a seat belt, according to VSP.
Authorities continue to investigate the crash.
