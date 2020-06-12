BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council wants to reshape the city’s Conventions and Visitors Bureau and it wants Bristol, Virginia to contribute more funding to the tourism marketing arm — or it’s ready to cut its funding to the CVB by more than half.
Through a public records request, the Bristol Herald Courier acquired a copy of Bristol, Tennessee’s draft appropriations agreement for funding the CVB in fiscal year 2021. The draft agreement states that for the year, which starts July 1, the city would give the CVB $75,000, representing a nearly 56% decrease in funding from the $170,000 the city gave in fiscal year 2020. That amount would be the lowest the city has contributed to the agency for 20 years or more, according to Bristol, Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah.
However, the draft agreement also states that the city would kick in another $49,000 if the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and Bristol Virginia City Council agree to enter into a restructuring agreement for the CVB before the end of September.
For their part, Bristol, Virginia officials are also planning to significantly cut their city’s funding to the organization, from $125,000 in the current fiscal year to $50,000 for 2021.
Bristol Tennessee City Council members Lea Powers, Chad Keen and Vince Turner have all expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that in recent years Bristol, Virginia has given less to the CVB than Bristol, Tennessee. Specifically, they are irked that cash-strapped Bristol, Virginia makes a lot more from its hotel lodging taxes, but for several years has provided a lower amount of that revenue both nominally and percentage wise to fund the CVB than its Tennessee counterpart.
Powers, who sits on the CVB board, has also said the board has very little oversight and repeated requests for more information and data have not been met.
“If the CVB were truly a department of the city and it had shown a decline over three years, and did not provide the information that was requested by council repeatedly, there would be some real change to come for that department,” Powers said at a called City Council meeting Tuesday night.
The restructuring outlined in the appropriations agreement would create a board comprised of representatives from the city councils and staffs of both cities, as well as stakeholders within the tourism community and a representative from the chamber. This board would oversee the CVB, the tourism director and marketing program as well as have direct oversight of the CVB budget.
Additionally, the number of representatives from each participating city would be allocated based on a yet undetermined level of funding provided by each city. Future financial commitments from both city governments to the CVB would also be based on a yet undefined percentage of the occupancy or lodging tax collected by each city in the previous fiscal year.
Sorah said the appropriations agreement is not final and the restructuring agreement would require considerable work before anything is finalized.
However, Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said the skeleton of the restructuring agreement outlined by Bristol, Tennessee is not equitable for either city.
“There’s nothing wrong with looking at how we can work together and have a funding model where we’re both on the same page,” Osborne said. “But in my mind, this would not be something we are OK with, this is not something that’s fair to both cities because you’re essentially saying ‘we give more money, we can buy more influence.’”
He added that he doubts Bristol, Tennessee would want his city buying up all the seats if the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Casino Resort comes to fruition and helps put Bristol, Virginia in a much better financial position.
Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the chamber, said now is not the time for the cities to cut funding to the CVB. Since both cities provided about 57% of the CVB’s fiscal year 2020 $517,000 budget, cuts from either city would be difficult.
“We cannot deny one of our strengths is in tourism and we need to maximize that and we have the opportunity to do so and that is not when you cut funding – in a time like this – this is when you increase funding,” Rhinehart said.
She also disputed what Powers said about the CVB declining in its role.
Data provided by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce shows that Bristol, Tennessee’s occupancy tax revenues have decreased over the past few years, falling from a spike of $505,500 in fiscal year 2017, when the Battle at Bristol game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech occurred, to $385,493 in fiscal year 2019.
However, besides the occupancy taxes charged on nightly stays at hotels and motels, Bristol, Tennessee has also charged occupancy taxes on campgrounds since 2006.
Occupancy tax revenues from campgrounds hit an all-time high of $297,169 in 2009, and then steadily decreased until they leveled out in fiscal year 2012. There were no major decreases in campground tax revenues until fiscal year 2019, when they hit an all-time low of $110,718.
Meanwhile, occupancy tax revenues from hotel and motel stays alone shot up to a record high of $269,198 in fiscal year 2016, up from $185,397 in the previous year. For fiscal years 2017 through 2019, tax revenues from hotel and motel stays were between $274,000 and $290,000.
Conversely, Bristol, Virginia has seen a steady and consistent increase in lodging tax revenues since the early 2000s. The city has significantly more hotel/motel rooms and it has a higher lodging tax rate than the Tennessee side of town.
In fiscal year 2000, Bristol, Virginia’s lodging tax revenues were $332,904, but by fiscal year 2019, revenue climbed roughly 314% to $1.37 million, according to figures provided by Rhinehart.
“These lodging taxes and other revenues generated by visitors coming here don’t just happen on their own,” Rhinehart said. “They happen because marketing efforts draw people here that are very targeted.”
She also said there are five representatives of Bristol, Tennessee city government on the CVB’s advisory board, so there is oversight. The real problem is that desired outcomes have not been defined by members of the board.
“We have repeatedly asked for a measurable outcome, an objective,” Rhinehart said. “And to this day, we still really don’t know what they want to see.”
She said different members on the CVB board have asked for different things and other times, when the chamber provided requested data, they were told the numbers were not believable, even though they came from trusted industry sources. She added that there have been times the CVB was asked to collect information that neither they nor any other CVB has the ability to collect.
