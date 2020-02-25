BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of Tom Sisk as director of schools Tuesday under a “buyout” of his contract that will pay Sisk more than $76,000 in severance.
During the heavily attended called meeting, the board also appointed Annette Tudor, the school system’s supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction, as interim director of schools. Tudor received a standing ovation.
The controversy surrounding Sisk started two weeks ago, when concerns surfaced about Sisk’s academic credentials and whether his use of the title “doctor” is appropriate. Sisk, 54, who was hired in September, signed his name “Tom Sisk, Ph.D.,” although his resume on file with the school system listed no doctoral degree.
His LinkedIn profile states that he has a doctorate in the study of coins and currency but doesn’t say from what university. The Bristol Herald Courier revealed that Sisk has a doctorate from Ashwood University, an online school that’s not accredited through any agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
The vote to accept the resignation was 4-0, with Vice Chairman Jim Butcher absent. Sisk did not attend the meeting.
Prior to the votes, the board’s attorney, Chris McCarty, of the Knoxville firm Lewis Thomason, talked about the severance agreement he worked out with Sisk’s attorney.
McCarty said the board originally asked the firm to conduct an investigation into the concerns about Sisk’s doctorate and internal complaints filed against Sisk, but it was put on hold after he was contacted by Sisk’s lawyer early last week about negotiating a buyout. Sisk signed the severance agreement on Feb. 19.
McCarty told the board that the resignation and buyout would save the school system from undergoing a lengthy investigation and drawn out litigation that could take two to three years and easily cost the system a total of $600,000-$700,000.
Nelson Pyle, chairman of the board, said he appreciated Sisk’s decision to resign because it will allow the school district to move on and get closure in a timely matter.
“One of the reasons why we have a quick settlement is because Tom Sisk had told me ‘it’s a no-win situation, no matter what happens I’ve lost any respect or control from the community,’ you know, he can’t get it back,” Pyle said. “I think that was a wise position, I respect that decision.”
After the votes, Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Hutton of Bristol, who was the first to publicly raise concerns about Sisk, thanked the board for moving forward quickly. But he added that Pyle and Butcher, as former educators and administrators in BTCS, should have worked harder to research Sisk before hiring him. He added that when he originally contacted Pyle about his concerns, Pyle told him it was just a distraction.
Pyle responded that they hired Sisk on the basis of his employment history as well as his credentials. Sisk’s background was checked, and the doctorate was not part of why they hired him, he said. He also said that when Hutton first reached out to him, he said he had the news media involved, and Hutton did not give the board time to look into his concerns.
After the vote, board member Eric Cuddy said that as a father of daughters in the school system and a product of the school system himself, he would never make a decision he thought might harm BTCS, and he knew his fellow board members wouldn’t either.
Sisk was superintendent of Limestone County Schools from 2012-2019. He was scouted and recommended to the board by Wayne Qualls, the owner of Tennessee Education and Management Services. Based on his recommendation, private one-on-one interviews between Sisk and board members, as well as a public interview, the board hired Sisk at an annual salary of $135,000.
Sisk was the only candidate who was publicly interviewed, though the members of the board individually interviewed a total of seven candidates privately, McCarty said.
Qualls’ services cost the school system $7,432.
Board member Derek Linkous said, though the ultimate responsibility for hiring Sisk falls on the board, he was disappointed in Qualls and questioned whether he did the job he was hired to do by verifying Sisk’s credentials and standing.
Prior to the meeting and the vote to appoint Tudor interim director of schools, the BTCS website already showed Tudor as interim director of schools. McCarty and Rebecca Craddock, communications coordinator for BTCS, told the Bristol Herald Courier that she was working on the webpage in advance of the board meeting, and it was not meant to be publicly viewable. She said the board was not involved in the decision to change the webpage, and she did not know for sure that Tudor would be named interim director.
