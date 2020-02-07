BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was arrested Thursday after a reported domestic violence incident and faces an attempted second-degree murder charge, according to a Bristol, Tennessee Police Department news release.
Officers responded to a reported assault in the 700 block of 5th Street just after 4 p.m. Thursday. A female victim told police that she and her boyfriend, Martin E. Williams, 39, had an argument that led to him preventing her from leaving their residence over the course of several hours, the release states.
The woman said Williams assaulted her and repeatedly put a pillow over her face, smothering her until she became unconscious, the release states.
Williams was reported to have had a knife and stated he was going to kill her, according to authorities.
The woman eventually escaped and called police from a neighbor’s house.
Williams was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault. He is currently being held at the Sullivan County Jail and has a $100,000 bond, according to the release.
