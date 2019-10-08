BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man faces statutory rape charges after authorities allege he had “an inappropriate relationship” with two juveniles, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Marbin Wellons, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, Attempted Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure and Sexual Contact by an Authority Figure, the release stated.
Bristol, Tennessee police first became aware this past July of a possible sexual assault in 2016. During their investigation, officials say they learned Wellons had an inappropriate relationship with two children who he occasionally supervised alone, according to the release.
A Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted Wellons following the investigation.
Police said Wellons was booked in the Sullivan County Jail with a $50,000 bond and the case is still under investigation. The department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Jimmy Dillard at 423-968-1426 or jdillard@bristoltn.org.
