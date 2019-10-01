BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in favor of a zoning map amendment on its first reading that would rezone two residential properties on Hill Street so they can be turned into a car lot.
At its Tuesday night business meeting, City Council followed a recommendation made to them by the city Planning Commission, which at its Sept. 16 meeting voted 7 to 2 in favor of recommending the rezoning of the houses in a neighborhood near Anderson Elementary School. Wallace Properties Management Group owns the properties and wants to expand space around its Bristol car dealerships near Hill Street.
Although Wallace can demolish the houses at any time, it can’t build the lots unless the residential properties are rezoned to B-1A, limited business and institutional use. The properties are already in a transitional residential business area.
Though some neighborhood residents previously voiced ranging opinions on the car lot, the only one who spoke at the meeting was Barry Mann, an optician who lives at 825 Hill St. Mann said he wasn’t opposed to the lot and thought it would help clean up the neighborhood, but he was concerned that it might affect access to an alleyway behind his and multiple other houses on Hill Street. However, city officials assured him alleyway access would not be affected.
Council also voted in favor of an ordinance on its first reading that would allow establishments to sell craft beer on their premises and in take-home containers.
Currently, the city has on-premises permits and off-premises permits, but one business cannot have both in the city. The new ordinance would create a new dual permit that would allow businesses that already qualify for an on-premises permit to sell beer in bottles, cans or refillable, sealed containers, which can be taken outside of the establishment.
There will be public hearings for the Hill Street rezoning and beer permit issues at City Council’s Nov. 5 general business meeting.
