BRISTOL, Tenn. — The same day the Bristol Tennessee school board announced it will hold a called meeting Tuesday to discuss the fate of its embattled director of schools, the board’s attorney confirmed he is in talks with the director’s attorney regarding his employment contract.
There are just two items on the agenda for the called meeting at 4:30 p.m.:
A. “Presentation by and discussion with board counsel regarding possible resolution related to director of schools contract.”
B. “(If necessary) Discussion and possible appointment of interim director of schools.”
Last week, concerns surfaced about Director of Schools Tom Sisk’s academic credentials and whether his use of the title “doctor” is appropriate. Sisk, who was hired in September, signs his name “Tom Sisk, Ph.D,” although his resume on file with the school system lists no doctoral degree.
His LinkedIn profiles states that he has a doctorate in the study of coins and currency, but doesn’t say from what university. The Bristol Herald Courier revealed that Sisk has a doctorate from Ashwood University, an online school that’s not accredited through any agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
On Monday, the board’s chairman said during a meeting that the board’s attorney had been asked to conduct an investigation into those concerns.
The board’s attorney, Chris McCarty, of the Knoxville firm Lewis Thomason, will make a presentation during the called meeting.
McCarty told the Bristol Herald Courier that he could not discuss specifics about the investigation or its findings for confidentiality reasons, but he said the report will be made available to the public once it is finalized.
He said the probe was actually handled by a colleague at the firm, Janet Hayes, who normally does those types of investigations. He said such an investigation involves the gathering of information, documents and concerns from relevant parties and then interviews followed by a report.
Elizabeth Tullos, a communications consultant for the Tennessee Board of Education, told the Bristol Herald Courier this week that any educator, including a director of schools, who misrepresents their credentials outside of the hiring process would likely be considered in violation of the Tennessee Teacher Code of Ethics. Consequences would be decided by the local board except for licensed educators who could face licensure actions by the state board, she added.
The Bristol Tennessee City Schools Code of Ethics states that disregard or violation of the Tennessee Teacher Code of Ethics may constitute conduct unbecoming a member of the teaching profession.
Sisk was scouted and recommended to the board by Wayne Qualls, the owner of Tennessee Education and Management Services. Based on his recommendation, private one-on-one interviews between Sisk and board members as well as a public interview, the board hired Sisk at an annual salary of $135,000. He was the only candidate who was publically interviewed.
Qualls’ services ended up costing the school system $7,000 plus $432.40 for travel expenses.
In June before he was hired, Qualls told the board: “The first thing I look for in a director of schools, I do not look at experience, I do not look at their degree, I look at the kind of person they are. I strongly believe the quality and the integrity and the kind of person someone is, is the single most important thing.”
Qualls previously told the Herald Courier that he didn’t look closely at Sisk’s qualifications outside of his success as a school leader in Limestone County and elsewhere. He also said Sisk never represented himself as a “doctor.”
In 2018, prior to conducting the Bristol search, Qualls was hired by the Hawkins County Board of Education, for $6,000 plus expenses, and Roane County Board of Education, for $5,000 plus expenses, to do director searches. Qualls recommended Sisk to both those boards as well, but he was passed over in both counties.
On Thursday, Sisk continued to be referred to as a doctor on the school division’s website.
