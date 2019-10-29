BRISTOL, Tenn. — The city of Bristol, Tennessee will start selling $360 annual parking permits to downtown residents and business owners that will allow them to circumvent the two-hour daytime parking limit on certain spaces.
At its Tuesday work session, Bristol Tennessee City Council heard a presentation on the new policy under which the city will sell parking permits that will allow parking for 72 hours straight on select streets and lots.
Over the summer, the city changed the time limits for parking Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to two hours throughout most of the downtown. This change was accompanied by signs indicating the new time limit and also said the city will enforce the limits by chalking tires. However, complying with the two-hour limit can pose an issue for those who live and work downtown and don’t own or lease private lots or spaces.
The permits would only be available to downtown residents and business owners, with a limit of one permit per resident and five permits per business owner. They would have to be renewed once a year.
The permits would be valid for public parking spaces, including on-street parking on Shelby Street, Broad Street, Crumley Alley and Sixth Street between Shelby Street and Anderson Street. In addition, the permits would be valid in the Fifth Street north lot, Eighth Street lot, 824 State St. parking lot and the municipal lot.
Reaction to the sale of the permits from three downtown merchants Tuesday was mixed.
Robert Pilk, owner of Mountain Empire Comics at the corner of Sixth and Shelby streets, said the $360 price seems pretty high. He said he appreciates the effort by city officials to deal with downtown parking issues, but he thinks there’s a better way.
Across the street, Trevor Leonard, owner of The Answer, said the city doesn’t have an issue with daytime parking on weekdays, but there is a problem in the evenings and on weekends. He added that the option for downtown business owners to lease parking spots for customers would be of more use to many business owners.
William King Jr., owner of Wm. King Clothiers on State Street, already leases parking spaces downtown. He said he’ll have to see how things go, and if it doesn’t work, the city can change the policy. He also gave the city kudos for adding parking to Sixth Street by leasing spaces in a private lot.
The new policy doesn’t require approval by City Council.
Council also spent about an hour discussing its animal control ordinances. At a previous meeting, Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell expressed concern about the city’s ordinance allowing pet tethering, saying it can be cruel to animals.
Though Luttrell said he supports an outright ban on tethering, the majority of council members said they support allowing it during the day but not at night.
Councilwoman Lea Powers and Councilman Vince Turner said there should be some type of permit that would allow dog owners who work night shifts to tether their dog at night. Council will vote on an amendment to its animal control ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.
Several council members, including Chad Keen, Mayor Margaret Feierabend and Powers, also expressed interest in amending the city’s ordinance to require that pets be spayed and neutered and asked city staff to look into it so it can be discussed at a future meeting.
