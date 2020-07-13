BRISTOL, Tenn. – A young child in Bristol, Tennessee died from a gunshot wound Saturday after authorities say a sibling accidentally discharged a firearm, according to a Bristol Tennessee Police Department news release.
The department responded to Bristol Regional Medical Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. The child, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead before police arrived, the release states.
Authorities believe the child, described as less than two years of age, was fatally injured from “an accidental discharge of a firearm” by a four-year-old sibling at their residence on Meadowview Road, the release states.
The children’s parents were home at the time and took the injured child to the hospital, according to the department.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.