BRISTOL, Tenn. – A 16-year-old was transported to the emergency room Wednesday evening after reporting that he had been stabbed in the back and received a laceration on the hand, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

The teen flagged down officers at the intersection of Weaver Pike and Cedar Valley Road at 7:49 p.m. and told them he was wounded in a fight, the release states.

The subject was taken to the ER for what the police department described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities learned the incident occurred at a residence on Basham Hill Road and are still in the process of collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses, the release states.

The department said it anticipates charges against multiple parties when the investigation is finished.

