WISE, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee man is missing after his vehicle was found unattended on a road near Wise, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston Leonard was reported as a missing person today after his green GMC Acadia with Tennessee registration was found on Duncan Gap Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities believe Leonard left the vehicle due to it breaking down and that he may have obtained a ride from another person.

Anyone with information about Leonard’s whereabouts is asked to contact 276-328-3756. 

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

