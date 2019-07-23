BRISTOL, Tenn. — Necessary Oil Co. in Bristol has been slapped with a fine of more than $200,000 by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for polluting Cedar Creek, which the company’s owner said Tuesday is the result of miscommunication within TDEC and a general misunderstanding.
On July 10, TDEC Commissioner David Salyers ordered the company to pay $197,800 as a civil penalty and $5,332 in damages to the Division of Water Resources for multiple discharges of pollutants throughout 2018 into Cedar Creek — that at one point resulted in a fish kill — as well as for not acquiring required stormwater permits.
However, Mark Byington, president and owner of Necessary Oil, a business on Georgia Avenue that treats used oil and stormwater, disputes that he and his business did not comply with TDEC to the best of their abilities. He said he made the necessary efforts to stop the pollution of the creek and TDEC had not communicated with him for more than a year when he received the order.
“I was blindsided,” Byington said. “They said they would get back with us, and they did not get back with us until we got the letter.”
According to an incident report narrative from the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department on Jan. 10, 2018, the city of Bristol Tennessee became aware of a spill on the Necessary Oil property after a control valve on a storage tank failed and caused a solution to spill into the business’s parking area and Cedar Creek. The Fire Department in collaboration with Sullivan County Emergency Management and TDEC built an overflow dam to allow water to continue to flow, but prevent the spill liquid, which was denser than water, from flowing further down the stream.
According to the TDEC order, after this event the department issued a notice of violation and requested that Necessary Oil submit a corrective action plan, a plan to remediate or mitigate damage to the creek, and apply for a permit for industrial stormwater discharges.
Byington said stormwater that flows onto their property is treated on site and taken to the city to be discharged, which is why they did not seek a permit for stormwater discharges.
As TDEC staff revisited the site, they discovered more violations and more sources of pollution coming from the property, the TDEC order states.
First, on Feb. 8, 2018, TDEC staff noticed a hose in the stream from the Necessary Oil property that left an oily sheen in the water around it. According to the TDEC document, the hose appeared to discharge into the creek.
Byington said the hose was installed by the original owner of Necessary Oil, his uncle, Marion Necessary, when he purchased the property in the 1950s to siphon water from the creek for a cooling system, but Byington didn’t remove the hose after he had a new cooling system installed.
On May 18, 2018, another spill occurred, this time leaking from a reinforced concrete pipe that ran under the property and was at one point part of the city’s stormwater system. Byington said this leak was caused by stormwater flowing downhill onto the property, flooding a building and then leaking into the old storm water pipe from a drain in that building.
On July 9, the department issued an order to Byington and Necessary Oil that said that due to the previous spills and the conditions that caused them, the company needed to acquire the correct stormwater permits and fix the conditions that allowed the spills into the creek. Byington said he never sought stormwater permits because TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste does not allow his business to let water run off the site, but he removed the hose and sealed the leaking pipe.
Byington said he’s dealt with the environmental departments of other states and TDEC was one of the better ones to work with. In May 2016, TDEC issued an order against Necessary Oil for failure to keep proper records on air quality. Byington said he was able to get that situation cleared up without having to pay the $1,500 penalty initially imposed.
Byington said he is meeting with TDEC officials this morning, and he hopes to clear up the issue.