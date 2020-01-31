BRISTOL, Tenn. — The majority of Bristol Tennessee City Council members say they want to move the city elections from May to November — a move they say would save the city money and improve voter turnout.
At its Tuesday’s meeting, City Council will have first reading of an ordinance that would change the date of elections for City Council and the Board of Education to coincide with regularly scheduled national and state elections in November.
Jason Booher, the Sullivan County administrator of elections, made the case for the switch at City Council’s November work session. Changing the date could increase voter participation for the city, where turnout was just 11% for the last two city elections, he told council members.
A 2016 study found that when local election dates are moved from a standalone election to regularly scheduled elections, there can be a 29% to 35% increase in turnout on average for those local elections, Booher said. He added that two 2013 studies in California found that consolidated elections overall had higher voter turnout and higher down-ballot voting for local elections.
Booher also said the city could save $13,000-$15,000 per election. Legal notices, sent out by the county’s Election Commission, cost less than $1,000 and would be the only remaining item the city would need to pay for, he said.
However, the move would also push back the next city elections, when Mayor Margaret Feierabend, Councilwoman Lea Powers and Councilman Chad Keen’s seats would be up for grabs — by more than a year, from May 18, 2021 to Nov. 8, 2022. After that, the city elections, which are held every two years, would move from May 2023 to November 2024.
At the November work session, Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said he was skeptical of making the switch and concerned that larger national elections might overshadow local elections. However, he told the Bristol Herald Courier Friday that after thinking over the issue, he has decided he now supports the change.
Keen was in favor of switching the election dates at the November work session and said his opinion has not changed.
“I think it’s the right way to go. It saves money and pushes vote participation up,” Keen said.
Councilman Vince Turner said he favors the change for similar reasons.
However, Mayor Feierabend told the Bristol Herald Courier she opposes the move for several reasons. Local issues could be overshadowed by national ones, and the city’s nonpartisan elections could become more politicized along party lines, she said.
Although the city would save a small amount of money each election year, she thinks the candidates seeking city office could end up spending more to get the attention of voters whose minds are focused on national elections. She added that Bristol, Kingsport and Bluff City have held their elections on the same day for 20 years, and voters are used to it.
“It’s not broke, I don’t see why we need to fix it,” Feierabend said.
In Kingsport, the Board of Mayor and Alderman has floated the idea of changing the city election dates and board members will likely hear a presentation from Booher sometime in the next several months, Adrienne Batara, interim director of communications for Kingsport, said Friday.
Bristol Tennessee Councilwoman Powers could not be reached for comment, but she said in November she supports the change.
