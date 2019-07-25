Affected Workers

There are still a lot of unknowns for Blackjewel’s nearly 500 workers in Virginia. Many haven’t been paid for work completed prior to the bankruptcy filing, which created financial challenges when paychecks from the end of June bounced. A number of them have also found themselves filing for unemployment and looking for new jobs.

Affected miners have also started to take action in the same bankruptcy court. On Thursday, a class action adversary proceeding complaint was filed on behalf of laid off full-time employees, alleging, among other things, Blackjewel violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act by failing to provide at least 60 days’ notice before the mass layoffs.

A Wyoming worker filed a similar class action on July 9.

Blackjewel has not responded to either of these complaints.

Earlier this week, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office designated dispute resolution experts to mediate issues Blackjewel employees may be having as a result of the bankruptcy, like overdraft fees, rent and child care payments. Employees can contact at blackjewel@oag.state.va.us for assistance with accessing the free resources.