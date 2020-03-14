As Loretta Smith pushed her shopping cart down the cleaning supplies aisle at the Walmart near Exit 7 in Bristol on Wednesday, several shelves were empty.
“When it’s going to snow, [people] do the same thing, only not as bad,” she said in reaction to the limited supplies.
Smith, 80, of Bristol, Virginia, wore blue latex gloves to protect her against the spread of germs and said she already stocked up on canned food and other items that she might need to stay home for an extended period of time due to COVID-19.
As news of the region’s first confirmed COVID-19 case came out of Sullivan County this past week, people flocked to area stores to purchase cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, food, toilet paper and other goods they might want to have on hand if the disease spreads across the wider community.
The patient in Sullivan County previously traveled internationally and has been in isolation, according to Dr. Stephen May, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s medical director.
“There’s been no evidence of any secondary community spread,” May said.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus that can result in very mild to severe illness. Coronaviruses can cause infections like the common cold, but some types, like the new strain of novel coronavirus, pose a greater health risk. The type that causes
COVID-19 was first discovered in China last year and has since spread across the globe.
Older adults and medically vulnerable people — such as those with heart disease, diabetes and lung disease — are most at risk for acute illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the U.S., more than 2,100 cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths linked to the disease have been confirmed, according to CDC data.
In Virginia, 41 “presumptive positive or confirmed” cases have been announced so far, but none of those were reported out of Southwest Virginia. Virginia health officials reported the state’s first death from the virus Saturday. Thirty-two cases have tested positive in Tennessee, with only one in Northeast Tennessee, in Sullivan County.
Local public health officials say practicing proper etiquette like thorough handwashing, coughing into elbows and tissues and staying home when sick are the best ways to limit the spread of illness.
Keeping household supplies on hand in case people have to stay home for a 14-day period due to either developing a case of
COVID-19 or coming in contact with an infected person is also recommended.
But some local retailers have limited supplies or placed constraints on how much patrons can buy.
At the Walmart locations in both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia, disinfecting wipes, hand soaps and paper towels appeared to be in high demand, with some shelves sitting empty at certain points this past week.
A sign on one sparsely filled shelf at the Target in Bristol, Virginia told customers that high demand led the store to limit purchases of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand wipes to six items per guest.
And at the Food City off Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, customers were limited to two items in the cleaning supplies section.
“People are scared, and so they are stockpiling things that they probably will never use,” said Deborah Stevenson, who was shopping at the Walmart off Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee.
Stevenson said she is concerned about the coronavirus, but added, “I hate that people are this scared though.”
May, at the Sullivan County Health Department, said he wasn’t surprised to hear of shortages but cautioned that “doomsday prepper” types of activities are unnecessary.
“Emergency preparedness is not just cleaning supplies,” he said. “There’s great resources for this through the American Red Cross or through the CDC — basic emergency preparedness that we all should be practicing all the time. So do we have a couple of weeks of food sitting inside the pantry? Yes. Do you have a first aid kit? Do you have a radio to listen to the news with? Do you have a communication plan on how to meet up be it any type of emergency?
“We should always be prepared for any type of short-term emergency, be it a flood, tornado, blizzard, or any other thing,” he added. He recommends keeping about a couple weeks’ worth of food at home and that those with special medications should have two to four weeks of medicine on hand.
In Southwest Virginia, Karen Shelton, the health director of the Mount Rogers Health District, said it’s a good idea to keep a two-week supply of routinely used products. If the virus spreads into the community, having extra items limits the number of times someone has to go to the store and be out in public if they might be infected, she said.
Still, “we don’t want people to panic, to feel like there’s never going to be any products in the stores again,” she said.
Some patrons in area stores were seen wearing masks, but both May and Shelton said the only people who should wear masks are those who are ill and need to stop the spread of droplets.
Another concern local health officials have heard is about whether members of the public should buy heavy duty “N95” respirator masks.
“An N95 is a specific mask for health care providers,” Shelton said. “It won’t do any good for the regular public to wear them because people who wear N95 masks for a specific purpose have to be tested — what’s called a fit test — to make sure that these masks are air tight around their face because they have to work face-to-face with sick people. These masks do no good for the general public because if they are not fitted properly, they’re not protecting you any greater than what we would call a regular surgical mask.”
If someone feels ill and believes they may have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider in advance of any visits so that the provider can be properly prepared for the patient, Shelton said.
At local retailers, employees acknowledged that people have been shopping with coronavirus preparation in mind but declined on the record interviews and deferred to corporate communication representatives.
Walmart said in a statement this past week that it’s taking measures to keep stores clean and maintain stock of highly demanded items, like cleaning supplies and paper products.
“We are working to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing deliveries directly to stores,” the company wrote on its website. “We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand.”
Target put out a similar statement, saying “as demand for cleaning products, medicine, pantry stock-up items and more remains high, we’re sending more products to our stores as quickly as possible.” The store also acknowledged that it started to limit the number of “key items” customers can buy.
A representative for Food City did not return an inquiry from the Bristol Herald Courier.
“I think the most important measure is the respiratory etiquette, washing of our hands, and just good general public health practice to keep us from spreading germs,” May said.
