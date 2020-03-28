BRISTOL, Va. — Phillip Basham bundled up in a grey hoodie, green windbreaker with a leather jacket on his lap and his walker in front of him. He sat on a bench in Cumberland Square Park talking with his friend Vic Beaver who stood next to him. They waited for rain to start falling.
“This is the only place the police don’t mess with us,” Basham said.
Since the Bristol Public Library closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the men hang around the park during the day. Both homeless, Basham and Beaver said at night they’ve been sleeping wherever they can downtown, at least until the police tell them to move.
One officer told them he’s getting tired of running them off after they bounce to a new location, Basham said. But they can’t get into any of the local shelters.
The pandemic has pushed homeless shelters and homeless aid agencies in Bristol and across the country to balance serving people in need while taking increased steps to protect the health of those they serve, their staff and volunteers. The result is services are being cut back or limited.
The Salvation Army on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has cut its shelter capacity from 32 to 16 to ensure there is enough space to allow proper social distancing, said Maj. Art Fultz of the Salvation Army’s Bristol Tennessee Corps. At the Haven of Rest, executive director Brian Plank said they are only letting people from the Bristol area and Abingdon into their shelter and have also stopped accepting people from hospitals.
The Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness, a Northeast Tennessee nonprofit homelessness assistance and aid organization, has also temporarily shut down operations at its Johnson City headquarters until April 6.
Basham, a former paramedic, has been homeless since 2015 but unable to work since a car struck him Aug. 8, 2012. The incident caused a traumatic brain injury, shattered bones throughout his body and eventually caused his hip joint to break down. Basham said there is stigma against homeless people, but now the whole town is locked down.
“Everybody is concerned about themselves,” Basham said. “The coronavirus might as well kill us [homeless people] all off.”
Food programs at shelters have also been affected in the wake of the pandemic.
With many people clearing store shelves, Plank said the regular food donations they get from Walmart, Kroger and Food City have shrunk considerably. In part due to the shortage of food on hand as well as a desire to decrease the chance of COVID-19 transmission, they are only serving free dinners to shelter residents until further notice.
The Salvation Army hasn’t stopped serving free lunches and dinners, but the meals it serves are now prepared to be taken out rather than eaten in their dining room. The reason is to prevent large congregations of people.
Basham and Beaver said they are glad they can at least get meals.
But Basham’s left femur floats around without a hip joint to fit in. Beaver has arthritis in his legs. Both are frustrated they no longer have a place to sit down and eat.
Doug Murray has made visits to homeless camps in the Tri-Cities to connect the downtrodden with services. He isn’t sure how people in camps are getting food or fresh water now.
Murray said he believes many homeless people are at risk for the virus. He said they are exposed with nowhere to go, have little or no access to sanitation items and are less likely to seek medical attention.
Plank and Fultz both said they take the temperature of residents and check for symptoms of COVID-19 in shelter residents.
Plank said he has asked many of their volunteers, who are older, to stay home. Plank said that shelter residents who do volunteer work through the Haven are also being kept close to the shelter and are not working at the Haven of Rest Thrift Store on Pennsylvania Avenue.
“We don’t want to risk people coming into the thrift store getting exposed, and we don’t want to risk the people working at the thrift store getting exposed,” Plank said.
Fultz said they already work with a skeleton crew, but have been directed to determine which employees are non-essential, though they are not at the point of layoffs yet.
Fultz said he hopes people in the community will continue to remember the Salvation Army and its mission by making donations of non-perishable food, paper products, new or lightly used clothing and money, which is always in short supply.
Plank said if people want to help the Haven of Rest they can donate canned fruit, vegetables and meat as well as pasta, sauces, rice, beans, sugar and coffee.
“We’ve got some coffee drinkers that are jonesing really bad,” Plank said.
