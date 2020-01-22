BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol Virginia Police Department officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the December death of a man who tried to flee, authorities said Wednesday.
Frederick Michael Sullins, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, died Dec. 30 while being treated at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office initiated an investigation into the apprehension of Sullins on the night of Dec. 28.
The Police Department reported that an officer, who officials have not identified, pulled over a vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue due to an equipment violation. As the officer approached the vehicle, the man drove away, police said.
The man, later identified as Sullins, drove a short distance on West State Street, and the officer attempted another contact, but Sullins got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, police said.
The officer gave chase, running back toward Commonwealth Avenue. Police said the man then threw something off a small bridge over a creek just before being overtaken by the officer, who then tackled Sullins, and they both went to the ground.
Sullins lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered he suffered head injuries. He later died.
Bristol police handed the case over to State Police for review. Sullins’ remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. The medical examiner did not respond to a question Wednesday about the cause and manner of death.
State Police completed its investigation and turned its findings over to Bristol Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney Jerry Wolfe for final review and adjudication, spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Wednesday.
Wolfe confirmed Wednesday that he has received and reviewed the investigatory file.
“After reviewing that file, there is nothing contained therein that shows any wrongdoing by the officer,” Wolfe said. “It appears that the death of Mr. Sullins from the injuries he sustained during that arrest amount to an unfortunate and tragic accident caused primarily by his decision to run from and attempt to elude an officer in the performance of and within the scope of his legal duties.”
Bristol Virginia Police Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said Wednesday that the officer remains on administrative leave with pay.
Sullins had no pending criminal cases in Bristol, Virginia, court records show. In Tennessee, Sullins was arrested Feb. 4, 2019, on a theft of a motor vehicle charge and Nov. 1, 2019, on a failure to appear charge, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He made bail following both arrests, and the charges are pending in court.
