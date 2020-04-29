A reported case of a Bristol, Tennessee nursing home resident testing positive for COVID-19 turned out to be a false positive, meaning the individual does not actually have the virus.
After releasing a statement earlier this week saying that one its resident tested positive, the Christian Care Center of Bristol said in an updated social media post that further testing by a state lab found that the resident was not infected.
Initial results from a test on April 26 had shown the person as testing positive and the individual was placed in “strict isolation,” according to the post.
“Although it was unfortunate to get a false positive result, which can happen with Covid-19 tests, the facility, staff, and residents were relieved to learn they did not have the Covid-19 virus in the facility,” the center wrote on its Facebook page. “The facility chose to know rather than ignore the possibility of someone carrying the virus in the facility.”
No staff or residents have tested positive for the virus, the center said.
The facility has implemented periodic routine testing for all staff and patients in an effort to determine whether any individuals could be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
