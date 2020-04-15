BRISTOL, Tenn. – The corporate parent of Bristol Motor Speedway announced company-wide layoffs and furloughs Wednesday as tracks around the country have had to postpone events amid the coronavirus pandemic.
About 180 positions are being eliminated and approximately 100 additional employees are furloughed, according to a statement from Speedway Motorsports, which owns and operates eight race tracks.
“The extraordinary circumstances presented by this pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of the economy have had a significant impact on our business,” the company said. “Since the beginning of the shutdown four weeks ago, we have kept our entire team on full pay while our properties remained dormant. In that time, it has become clear that we must be a more nimble, more efficient organization. As such, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business and eliminate many duplicate positions.”
Workers who have been laid off will be provided a severance package, according to the statement.
BMS Spokesman Anthony Vestal said in an email that Speedway Motorsports was not releasing information on a track-by-track basis.
Bristol was supposed to host the Food City 500 earlier this month, but that race – along with other NASCAR events – was postponed. A specific make-up date has not been released.
