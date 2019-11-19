UPDATE: A Bristol man died this morning in a house fire on VI Ranch Road in Bristol, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The man whose body was found inside the home was identified as Douglas Gross, 81.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire on V.I. Ranch Road in Sullivan County on Tuesday morning.
Authorities are currently unable to confirm whether there were any injuries associated with the fire.
The fire was first reported around 6:50 a.m., according to Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Seabolt said an investigation is underway and officials have not yet identified a cause of the fire.
The fire appeared to be mostly extinguished when a Bristol Herald Courier reporter arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m.
