Nearly five years after a Bristol, Virginia man was arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case in Arizona, he is set to go to trial.
Edward Meinhold, 59, was arrested in August 2015 on a first-degree murder charge stemming from the 1978 death of Susan Schmidt. The man pleaded not guilty and has remained incarcerated at the Maricopa County jail.
Meinhold was 17 years old at the time of Schmidt’s death and resided in Arizona. He later moved to Virginia and lived in Bristol at the time of his arrest by the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
The Glendale Police Department said that on March 22, 1978, officers found Schmidt, 21, slumped in her vehicle after being shot multiple times. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later declared dead.
Meinhold was linked to the case after Glendale Police said they conducted additional analysis on physical evidence. Authorities have not released any more details about the evidence.
“This case is still in the process of heading toward trial,” said Amanda Steele, public information director for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
As of right now, the case is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 18. A hearing is scheduled Jan. 22, and a pretrial conference is scheduled Feb. 11.
“However, with complex trial cases such as this one, there are times when the court may give extension to either the prosecution or defense to allow for more time,” Steele said.
In the Meinhold case, Steele said there have been delays due to changes in defense attorneys. In late 2019, there was also a delay because one of the man’s assigned attorneys was on leave until the new year.
Meinhold made his initial appearance Sept. 4, 2015. Since then, he’s made numerous court appearances, according to court records.
Meinhold, who previously told the Bristol Herald Courier that he is innocent, is represented by capital attorney Gregory Navazo.
