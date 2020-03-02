The mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell will appear at a hearing in Sullivan County Criminal Court in Blountville on May 8 for her charge of filing a false report to authorities.
Megan Boswell, 18, made a short appearance in Bristol General Sessions Court today, where Judge J. Klyne Lauderback set the next court date. Lauderback also rejected a request to reduce Boswell’s bond, which is currently set at $25,000.
Boswell was represented by attorney Brad Sproles at today’s hearing.
Evelyn was reportedly last seen in December, but the 15-month-old was not officially reported as missing to authorities until Feb. 18, when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
The mother, Boswell, was charged last week with filing a false report and has been held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond. She faces two to four years in jail on a Class D felony, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Boswell falsely told investigators in February that Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry, 20, despite the fact that he is actively stationed out of state with the Army and did not actually have her, according to an affidavit by SCSO Detective Tracy Haraz. The document was filed last week in Bristol General Sessions Court.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a news conference last week that inaccurate statements from Boswell have “delayed” and “impeded” the ongoing investigation.
Authorities continue to search for the missing child.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
