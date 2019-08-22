Bristol Virginia/Tennessee is a finalist in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 9th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest.
The magazine named 80 Southeast and Mid-Atlantic towns and cities across four categories — tiny, small, medium and large towns — and Bristol is one of 20 cities competing for the medium town title.
“Where else can you fish and paddle more than 40 square miles of lakes and streams - including World Class South Holston Lake/River with over 12,000 fish per mile, luring fisherman from all over the country; explore the 640,000-acre Cherokee National Forest, one of the world’s most natural diverse areas; and bike and hike multiple city parks, including 2200 acres in Steele Creek Park, Sugar Hollow Park, and our newest gem the Mendota Trail. Bristol is unquestionably a top adventure town!” Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, stated in a news release.
The contest runs for five weeks through Sept. 23.
There are four rounds of voting, with the first lasting through Sept. 2. Round 2 is Sept. 2-9, Round 3 is Sept. 9-16 and Round 4 on Sept. 16-23.
Votes can be cast at http://contests.blueridgeoutdoors.com.
Winners will be announced this fall online and in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.
Several other towns in the region were also named in the contest, including Damascus and St. Paul in the tiny town category, Abingdon, Norton and Wytheville for small town and Johnson City for medium town.