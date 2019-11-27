BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Herald Courier readers can pick up an early copy of the Thanksgiving edition of the paper today.
This edition — notable for its Black Friday ads and coupons — can be purchased at the BHC office at 320 Bob Morrison Boulevard between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each paper costs $3.
Auntie Ruth's Doughnuts is also on site for the event.
Join BHC on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. for a livestream with circulation director John Gagliano and reporter David McGee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.