In response to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Bristol Herald Courier is closing its front desk and reception area to outside visitors.
The closure is effectively immediately.
The Bristol Herald Courier can still be reached at 276-669-2181 for help with subscriptions, advertising and other any questions.
News tips can be sent to citydesk@bristolnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.