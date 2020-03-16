In response to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Bristol Herald Courier is closing its front desk and reception area to outside visitors.

The closure is effectively immediately.

The Bristol Herald Courier can still be reached at 276-669-2181 for help with subscriptions, advertising and other any questions.

News tips can be sent to citydesk@bristolnews.com.

