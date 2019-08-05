You will soon be able to hear news from the Bristol Herald Courier over the radio.
Starting Monday, the Bristol Herald Courier will partner with WEHC 90.7 FM, Emory & Henry College’s NPR-affiliated radio station, to deliver news updates on weekdays between 1 and 7 p.m.
The “WEHC News Wrap presented by the Bristol Herald Courier” will be a minute-long segment of news and headlines sourced by BHC’s reporting.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with WEHC to share our news content with their loyal listeners,” Jim Maxwell, the Bristol Herald Courier’s publisher, said in a statement.
“Over the years we’ve worked closely with the Mass Communications Department at Emory and Henry College, both in providing valuable internship experience for students and honoring our legacy of exceptional journalism with an annual scholarship for deserving communications students. This partnership is a natural step forward for both the college and our news organization,” Maxwell added.
Reporter Tim Dodson, who also hosts “A Bristol Minute” on the Bristol Herald Courier’s social media channels weekday mornings, will provide his voice for the radio segments.