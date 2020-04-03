BRISTOL, Tenn. — Amid widespread shortages of disinfectant supplies, a Bristol distillery is now bottling batches of hand sanitizer instead of spirits.
Lost State Distilling started to transition to making hand sanitizer only about two weeks ago, but its phone was already constantly ringing Friday as people called to place and pick up orders.
“It’s been a strange pivot,” said co-owner Nick Bianchi, whose business opened last year on State Street and produces small batch gin, rum and Tennessee whiskey.
Lost State has mostly been making hand sanitizer for organizations throughout the region, including the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, the city of Elizabethton and Dickenson County Public Schools.
“Everybody has just been calling,” said Debbie Bianchi, who is married to co-owner Joe Bianchi, Nick’s father.
Lost State Distilling isn’t alone in making this transition — more than 20 distilleries across the Volunteer State are producing sanitizer, according to the Tennessee Distillers Guild, an industry group that includes the Bristol distillery.
The family has been busy producing large batches of hand sanitizer in a big container called a tote. The sanitizer — made of ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin water — is later poured into plastic half-gallon jugs and larger five gallon containers for bulk orders.
“It takes one day to mix all the ingredients, and then it has to sit 72 hours,” Joe Bianchi said. “The hydrogen peroxide in it will kill any bacteria that could be existing in the water or the ethanol.”
The most recent batch came out to 221 gallons and they’ve been producing about two batches a week, Nick Bianchi said. Their sanitizer has an alcohol content of about 81 percent, which is consistent with guidance published in March by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The sanitizer is a liquid that can also be put into a spray bottle, so it’s not a gel product that most consumers are familiar with.
Lost State sells the sanitizer for $10 per gallon, but has also donated it to first-responders like ambulance services and fire and rescue groups.
“We’re mainly just trying to recover our costs,” Joe Bianchi said.
Local organizations and businesses have also donated alcohol that is distilled and used in the hand sanitizer.
Bristol Station Brews & Taproom, for example, recently donated kegs of beer, and the Paramount Center for the Arts provided beer and hard cider for the sanitizer initiative.
The Bianchi family said the business has faced a number of challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, including a sharp decline in liquor sales. Still, they have had some regular customers coming in to make purchases and support the distillery.
Lost State Distilling is currently selling the batches to organizations and businesses, but Nick Bianchi said they hope to eventually start offering it to individuals.
Groups interested in placing an order can get in touch with Lost State at 423-797-4432 or on social media.
