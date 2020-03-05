BRISTOL, Tenn. — Although the memory of the 1927 Bristol Sessions isn’t fading, the mural commemorating Bristol’s claim to country music fame is. The likeness of county music pioneer Hattie Stoneman’s eye is chipped off and much of the mural’s paint is peeling.
So Bristol Tennessee City Council this week approved spending nearly $250,000 to restore the brick wall with the mural at 810 State St.; hire Tim White, the artist who originally painted it to repaint it; and purchase a mobile stage to replace the permanent stage that blocks Maybelle Carter and Ernest Stoneman’s faces.
Terry Napier, director of parks and recreation for the city, said the mural is one of the most photographed spots downtown, second only to the Twin City’s welcome sign.
And many country and bluegrass musicians such as Whisperin’ Bill Anderson, Jim Ed Brown and local legend Gene Boyd have performed in front of the mural, according to White.
The mural was originally painted in 1986, and it hasn’t been repainted since 1999, so it’s showing signs of wear with chunks of brick and paint chipping off the wall and mortar falling out in other spots.
“It’s been about 20 years since the last time I did it, and it could use a face-lift,” White said.
Tim Beavers, the city’s director of developmental services, said the wall is not in danger of falling anytime soon, but nature will continue to take its course so making efforts to protect and restore it now will increase its lifespan.
The wall restoration will be completed by Inland Construction, of Abingdon, at a cost of $92,800. Beavers said the job will include restoration of the brick façade, including the replacement of old brick and mortar, and construction of protective rectangular brick columns at the corners of the wall with the goal of repairing damage caused by freezing and thawing that occurs during winter as well as protecting it from future damage.
Inland Construction will have three months or less to complete the process, but an official start date hasn’t been set yet.
The price for White to repaint the mural is $24,000, and he said it will take a month, or possibly a little longer, depending on the weather.
“I’d like to do it one more time before I get too old; this will probably be the last time I paint it,” White said.
The votes to restore the mural and wall weren’t unanimous, though. Councilman Vince Turner cast dissenting votes against the brick restoration and mural repainting and said he opposes repairing the brick because of the cost to complete the project and opposes repainting the mural because he thinks it will lose its nostalgia factor. He also said he was told the paint used causes bricks to deteriorate.
Councilwoman Lea Powers said the wall would have to be fixed at some point, and the job would only get more expensive the longer they let it go.
The mobile stage will cost $128,040, and the city could let The Birthplace of Country Music use it at Rhythm and Roots Reunion rather than making a $25,000 donation to the festival every year. The city could also use the stage or rent it out for other downtown events.
