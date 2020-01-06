Light snow is in the forecast for the Bristol area early Tuesday morning.

As temperatures reach a low of around 31 Monday night, Bristol currently has a 70% chance of precipitation that could be rain, snow or a mix of the two early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re not expecting for the rain or snow to be heavy,” said Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee. He predicted Bristol could see anywhere from a dusting to a quarter inch of snow. Higher elevations may see up to half an inch, he said.

Snow would likely taper off by mid-Tuesday morning, he said.

He doesn’t expect the snow to stick around, however, because roads will still be warm from recent sunny weather and temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 40s Tuesday.

Temperatures are also expected to warm up throughout the week, according to the NWS.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments