BRISTOL, Va. — The holiday season can be a lonely time for many, but a church in downtown Bristol opened its doors Wednesday evening in hopes of bringing people together over a Christmas dinner free to anyone in the community.
“Nobody should be alone on Christmas,” said Joe Dunagan, rector of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia, which hosted its 39th annual Christmas dinner Wednesday.
“We try to make it special,” he added, as people walked into the church and filled into pews. Once space opened in a nearby room, visitors were seated at tables and served a traditional Christmas dinner that included turkey, dressing, gravy, peas, cranberry sauce and rolls. Desserts from Blackbird Bakery followed the dinner, and children could choose a gift to take home from a selection of toys.
The church started hosting the dinner in 1981, when the country was in the midst of a recession. Jack Trayer, a church parishioner and Bristol businessman, proposed that Emmanuel Episcopal hold a free community dinner for anyone who wanted to come.
The dinner has since grown to serve hundreds each year at the church, located at the corner of Cumberland Street and James Street.
Although Jack Trayer died in 2006, his widow, Loretta, is still involved with the dinner.
“It’s not just for people who need a meal,” Loretta Trayer said during an interview in the church kitchen, where volunteers were hard at work preparing food for their guests. “Christmas afternoon is a very lonely time, and there are a lot of people who are alone.”
One AARP Foundation survey of American adults in 2017, for example, found that 31% reported feeling lonely during the holiday season within the past five years, and 41% said they were worried about a family member or friend feeling lonely during the holidays.
The event has changed over time — the first dinner had 33 guests, but it grew, and attendance peaked at as many as 650 people, she said.
Recent years have seen fewer people, which Trayer attributed to an improved economy, more churches holding similar events and transportation challenges some people might face in reaching the dinner.
Church leaders said more than 200 people came in 2018, and it was hard to anticipate how many would come this year, but they were expecting similar numbers. Just before the dinner was halfway over at 5 p.m., dozens of people were either eating or waiting to be seated.
More than 40 volunteers were ready to serve any sized crowd. “We’re not going to run out of food,” Dunagan said.
Some of the leftovers from Wednesday night will go to Haven of Rest in Bristol, Tennessee.
“We don’t throw anything out,” said Candy Snodgrass, senior warden at the church and an organizer of Wednesday’s dinner.
Emmanuel Episcopal is involved in other initiatives in feeding the community, including preparing and delivering about 50 meals a month as part of the Meals on Wheels program.
“This is what Christmas is supposed to be about,” she said at Wednesday’s dinner. “This is about giving back to people, and that’s what we’re doing, and we love it.”
Even for people who aren’t church members, the annual meal has become a tradition in Christmas Day routines.
Bristol resident Eugene Akers, 48, estimated that he’s been attending the meal each year for a decade. He said he always looks forward to the desserts.
As the dinner reaches nearly four decades of serving the community, Loretta Trayer said she’s glad to see it’s still drawing people to the church.
“Most things like this have a shelf life, and they kind of run out after a while — people get tired of doing it or for whatever reasons,” she said. “But we’re still here cooking.”
