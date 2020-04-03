Buses are still running on both sides of the state line in Bristol. But officials from the Bristol Virginia and Bristol Tennessee public transit systems said both systems have made changes to protect their riders and drivers, as well as waived all fees.
And over the past two weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread, those officials said they’ve seen steep drops in passenger numbers.
“Our normal passenger count for this time last year was somewhere between 765 and 780 people a week,” said Janice Hall, driver supervisor for Bristol Virginia Transit. But for the week of March 23-27, the total was 456, she said.
Hall said that the numbers were even lower this week, the first week Bristol, Virginia buses began picking people up by appointment only. As of Friday morning, she’d scheduled rides for “just under 100” passengers for the whole week.
Wes Ritchie, who manages public services for Bristol, Tennessee, gave a similar report. Ritchie said that Bristol Tennessee Transit buses typically carry about 150 passengers per day, which means an average of 750 per week. But during the week of March 23-27, he said the buses carried just 504 passengers. That’s an average of about 100 people per day, 50 fewer than usual.
From Monday through Thursday this week, Ritchie said, the buses carried a total of just 392 people, an average of 98 per day. On Tuesday, they had 62 passengers, one of the lowest counts Ritchie said he’s ever seen.
He added that in the context of a pandemic that’s fueling a global public health crisis, that drop is “a good sign” that people are listening to the health experts and government officials telling them to stay home.
“What you’re hearing in terms of not coming out unless you need to do one of those essential things that’s supposed to be done, getting food, going to a doctor appointment, I think that’s happening somewhat with our ridership going down,” Ritchie said.
But Hall and Ritchie both said it was critical for the city’s public buses to continue to run, since some residents rely on them to run essential errands. They said the transit systems are taking a variety of measures to protect riders as well as bus drivers.
To start with, drivers in both transit systems must have their temperatures checked each day before they can start working.
On the Bristol, Virginia side, Hall said that the buses switched from their usual fixed routes to an appointment-only system Monday. Buses also began carrying no more than three passengers at a time.
“Our buses are so small that we can only hold two people and one person in a wheelchair” in compliance with the social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hall said.
“We spray the buses with Lysol and wipe them down with Clorox wipes after each trip,” she added.
Ritchie said that Bristol Tennessee Transit buses are sticking to their usual fixed routes, but aren’t allowing more than 10 people on at a time, including drivers. Additionally, he said, city staff has posted signs setting a limit of one person per bench at bus stops downtown, and they’ve intensified their cleaning routines on buses and in the building downtown.
“The CDC thinks you should disinfect your bus at the end of each day. We’re doing it every hour,” Ritchie said.
He added that bus drivers also have protective masks and gear they can wear if they need to approach a passenger during an emergency.
While the Bristol Virginia buses are much emptier than usual, Hall said her department has still gotten a lot of calls this week from people requesting rides.
“Most of the folks we’re helping this week are people who got a check the first of the month and need to go to Walmart” or people who need to get to work, she said. She expects things to get even quieter next week.
“I’m happy people are staying home and doing what they’re being told to do because I do worry about my drivers being out there,” Hall said. “And yet at the same time, I’m glad we’re providing something for the ones who really need it.”
